TOWIE Star Dani Imbert Teases Reunion With Jonnie Gurie Amid Feud With Harry & Elma: 'I'm Going To Call Him After This!'

Dani Imbert has revealed her feelings for Jonnie Gurie after a fling on a TOWIE trip. She admits they've been 'missing' each other but insists they're not officially together. Harry has upset Elma with something he mentioned to her a few months ago. The two co-stars are still friends but their relationship is in peril. Elma is upset and cries over Harry's words. Desperate to rebuild her friendship with Harry, Elma does not know if she will ever be the same with him.

TOWIE star Dani Imbert has revealed what's really going on between her and Jonnie Gurie after the pair enjoyed a fling on a cast trip away.

Despite not being officially back together, they've been 'missing each other' since hooking up in Vietnam. Dani admitted they've had conversations, but there are still conversations to be had. Tess & Vernon show they're friendly exes as they party together after split The two co-stars are extremely close on and off the screen, so this latest development in their friendship will come as a surprise to fans.

Harry & Elma friendship revealed to be in jeopardy as Harry mentions something to Elma Elma looked completely heartbroken and started to cry over the revelation about her friendship with Harry. Elma then added: 'I don't know if I'll ever be the same with him. That's a really horrible thing to say.





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UK Dani Imbert Jonnie Gurie Former Fling Missing Each Other Harry & Elma Friendship Elma Heartbroken

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