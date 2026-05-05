Towie Star Harry Derbidge Shocks Fans With Dramatic Glow Up

Harry Derbidge, a former star of The Only Way Is Essex, has surprised fans with his recent transformation, showcasing a noticeably different look than his appearance in the show’s early days. Fans have been commenting on his increased muscle mass, new beard, and updated hairstyles.

Fans of The Only Way Is Essex are expressing their surprise and admiration for the significant transformation of Harry Derbidge , a prominent figure from the show’s early days.

Derbidge, now 32, has noticeably changed his appearance in recent social media posts, leading to numerous comments about his ‘glow-up’. The star, who was a key player during the show’s initial surge in popularity alongside Joey Essex, Lauren Goodger, and Amy Childs, has undergone a physical transformation that has caught the attention of viewers.

He has visibly increased his muscle mass, adopted a darker beard, and experimented with different hairstyles, all contributing to a markedly different look compared to his appearance in 2011. The shift in Derbidge’s appearance has sparked a wave of positive reactions on platforms like Instagram. Recent posts, including one from his trip to Hollywood, California, have been flooded with comments praising his new look.

Users like @rachsnow1 complimented his hair, while @emmalouise244 enthusiastically declared it a ‘glow up’, calling him a ‘stunner’. Derbidge recently shared a video from the balcony of his new home, showcasing an impressive view of London landmarks like Canary Wharf and The Shard, accompanied by the caption ‘Just very happy’. This post also garnered positive feedback, with Nicki0803 describing the view as ‘dreamy’ and expressing admiration for his ongoing transformation and happiness.

A video shared over the bank holiday weekend, featuring Derbidge dancing with his cousin Amy Childs, further highlighted his changed appearance. He sported jorts and a baggy t-shirt, with his hair styled forward, prompting further praise from followers like @Jadebrownnnn, who expressed her love for his new hairstyle. The playful video also included Amy’s children, Polly and Billy, adding a family element to the online buzz.

This transformation isn’t just about physical changes; it reflects a broader evolution for the TOWIE cast members who rose to fame in the early 2010s. The show’s ‘golden era’, characterized by distinctive trends like vajazzles and the ubiquitous use of the word ‘reem’, feels distant as the original stars mature and redefine their images. Derbidge’s journey, alongside those of his former co-stars, demonstrates a significant shift from the show’s early, often flamboyant aesthetic.

The TikTok trend they participated in, dancing to Metro Station’s ‘Shake It’, served as a nostalgic reminder of their younger selves, highlighting the contrast between their current appearances and their looks when the song was first released in 2008. The Only Way Is Essex continues to be available for viewing on ITVX, allowing fans to follow the ongoing journeys of its cast members.

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The Only Way Is Essex Towie Harry Derbidge Celebrity Transformation Glow Up Reality TV Entertainment News ITVX Amy Childs Joey Essex Lauren Goodger

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