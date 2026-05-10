TOWIE star Jake Hall found dead in Majorca

Jake Hall, a former TOWIE star and fashion designer, was found dead in a pool of his own blood in Majorca, Spain, after running into a glass door and sustaining a fatal chest wound.

Just three weeks ago, Jake Hall returned to Majorca to spend his summer on the island, as he has done most years since he was a teenager.

The TOWIE star, turned artist and fashion designer, had rented out a quaint two-bedroom home in a quiet village in the Majorcan hills to focus on his artwork. Yet in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the sleepy street in the north of the Spanish island was swarmed by police officers after Jake was found dead lying in a pool of his own blood.

The night had started like any other, with Jake inviting a few close friends over to the £200-a-night villa to listen to music and have a few drinks. Neighbours said loud music was blaring out of the terrace home from the early hours of the morning. At 4.40am one neighbour on his way to work walked past the home. The blue shutters and the glass door behind it were wide open, with the lights on in the house.

There were no signs of trouble - the party of six people, three men and three women, continued. By 6.30am another neighbour walked past, and there had been no change. But at 7.10am, locals said the music suddenly cut out and there was silence.

Picture shows: Jessica Ortiz, who lives on the street and spoke the Daily Mail about what she saw the night Jake Hall die





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Jake Hall TOWIE Star Majorca Spain Death Glass Door Chest Wound Party Neighbours Police Investigation Alcohol Drugs Property Drilling Vibrating Woken Up Loud Noise Accidental Death Crime Civil Guard Neighbourhood Nationalities

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