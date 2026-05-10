Towie star Jake Hall's accidental death after several suicide attempts

Jake Hall, a Towie star, passed away after having multiple suicide attempts and being involved in a brawl that almost led to him losing a kidney. Despite his struggles and fame, his friends and ex-partner believe his death was an accident.

Towie star Jake Hall made a number of suicide attempts before his shocking death last week, but his friends and ex-partner Misse Beqiri believe that his death was accidental.

Reports suggest that he suffered a chest injury caused by broken glass when he hit a patio door during a party. Hall, who was subject to a contact ban, was known for his struggles with booze and drugs. Despite his fame and wealth, his friends and family felt his lifestyle had broken him. The cause of his death, however, is still being investigated as the Civil Guard ruled it accidental





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jake Hall Towie Star Suicide Attempts Broken Glass Brawl Contact Ban Alcohol And Drugs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TOWIE star Jake Hall found dead in MajorcaJake Hall, a former TOWIE star and fashion designer, was found dead in a pool of his own blood in Majorca, Spain, after running into a glass door and sustaining a fatal chest wound.

Read more »

Tribute to TOWIE's Jake Hall's ex Misse Beqiri after his death aged 35Misse Beqiri, the ex of TOWIE's Jake Hall, has shared a devastating tribute on Instagram, following his death aged 35. She shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality programme in 2015. Jake died from a chest injury caused by broken glass on Wednesday at a rented property in Santa Margalida. He suffered head wounds after allegedly turning aggressive and trying to harm himself during a party at the villa. The autopsy was expected to take place yesterday in Palma, although the results will be sent to an investigating judge and will not be officially released. The investigating magistrate will only order the Civil Guard to conduct more inquiries if he suspects any criminality has occurred and could have contributed to the star's death. Civil Guard officers are understood to have quizzed several other people at the house where the death occurred. The results of the post-mortem will help cement suspicions Jake was high on drink and drugs when he died.

Read more »

Georgia Harrison Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late TOWIE Star Jake HallReality star Georgia Harrison became emotional at the BAFTA Television Awards while remembering former co-star Jake Hall after his tragic passing in Mallorca.

Read more »

Ryan Thomas shares last text from Jake Hall in heartbreaking tribute after Towie star's deathThe former Coronation Street star has paid an emotional tribute to the The Only Way Is Essex cast member following his tragic death

Read more »