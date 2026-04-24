TOWIE Star Jordan Wright Laid to Rest Following Death in Thailand

Friends and family mourn the loss of Jordan Wright, former star of The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach, as he is laid to rest after being found dead in Thailand. Investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death continues.

The funeral of Jordan Wright , a former star of The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach , took place on Friday, weeks after his body was discovered in Thailand .

The 33-year-old was found on March 14th in a drainage ditch in Phuket, Thailand, by a Burmese farmer. He was lying face down in stagnant water on a construction site. Following repatriation to Essex, a post-mortem examination was conducted at Basildon Hospital, but toxicology results are still pending. An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned until September 14th.

The funeral service was held at a 12th-century church in Stanford-le-Hope, with a burial following at a nearby location. Friends and family paid their respects, leaving floral tributes including an anchor and a display spelling out 'Jordan'. Attendees described the service as a 'lovely send off', expressing their shock and grief. Social media posts from friends reveal their disbelief and fond memories, remembering his laughter and positive spirit.

One friend wrote, 'Still can't believe you're not here bro, need your muggy laugh to cheer me up. Love you mate. Rest in absolute peace and have plenty a party up there. Will never forget you.

' Others simply expressed their sadness and acknowledged the loss of a 'lovely lad'. Prior to his death, Wright had been 'spending time in Thailand' on a digital nomad visa, having arrived in December. Haunting CCTV footage emerged showing him acting erratically in the days leading up to his discovery. On March 12th, he was seen sprinting back to his hotel, looking over his shoulder, and grabbing onto a pickup truck for support.

He paced back and forth before running into nearby fields. His body was discovered two days later. Thai authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, stating they are 'unclear' and considering the possibility of involvement from others. His iPhone 17 and hotel key card were found near the scene, along with his motorcycle parked at Hotel COCO Phuket Bangtao Beach, where he was staying.

Hotel staff reported he was due to check out on March 13th but failed to do so. The investigation continues, awaiting autopsy results to determine if drugs were a factor





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Jordan Wright TOWIE Ex On The Beach Thailand Death Funeral

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