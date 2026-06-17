TOWIE Stars Film Final Scenes in Albania Amid Jordan Brook's Health Recovery Update

The cast of The Only Way Is Essex wrapped up filming in Dhermi, Albania, with several stars showcasing bold fashion choices. Meanwhile, Jordan Brook shared a positive health update, celebrating his liver count returning to normal after a severe battle with viral meningitis and encephalitis.

The cast of The Only Way Is Essex ( TOWIE ) recently concluded filming for an upcoming series in the picturesque coastal village of Dhermi, Albania . The location shoot served as the backdrop for the show's latest batch of episodes, with numerous stars spotted on set embracing both the summer sun and the production's glamorous aesthetic.

Among those leading the fashion charge were Elma Pazar, Courtney Green, and Dani Imbert, who all made statements in striking swimwear as they filmed pivotal scenes. Elma Pazar turned heads in a vibrant pink bikini that highlighted her toned physique, complemented by delicate lace trouser cover-ups.

Courtney Green opted for a sophisticated brown bikini top paired with trousers inspired by the iconic Pucci design, while Dani Imbert brought heat in a white two-piece swimsuit accessorized with a netted maxi skirt that accentuated her sun-kissed glow. The group's dynamic was further elevated by appearances from other familiar faces including Livvy Jay, who wore a daring cut-out halter-neck green satin dress that flashed her underboob, and Ella Rae Wise, who stunned in a yellow lace playsuit featuring a peekaboo neckline.

Supporting cast members such as Amber Turner, Jodie Wells, Junaid Ahmed, Wills Childs, and the Gurie twins Jonnie and Joe also contributed to the lively on‑location energy, dressed in chic co‑ords, playful patterns, and dapper evening wear as filming extended into the night for dinner scenes. The Albanian shoot represents another installment in TOWIE's tradition of producing lavish overseas episodes, offering viewers a blend of drama, camaraderie, and high‑fashion moments against an exotic setting.

While the production team and cast celebrated the successful wrap of the Albanian leg, attention also turned to one of the show's absent stars, Jordan Brook. The 31‑year‑old television personality has been recovering from a severe health crisis after being diagnosed with viral meningitis and encephalitis earlier this year. His condition once left him unable to walk and resulted in scar tissue on his brain, described by doctors as the worst possible bout of meningitis.

Following a 22‑day hospital stay, Jordan was discharged last month and has been sharing his recovery journey with fans via social media. In a recent video set to The Beatles' classic "Here Comes The Sun," he delivered uplifting news, announcing that his liver count has returned to a normal level after previously spiking to 800-a figure dangerously close to liver failure.

"Miracle number one has happened-the results are in," he said, walking along a beach. "I have a normal liver again! My liver count LFTs are down to the normal rate-get in there!

" The improvement, he noted, provides crucial momentum in his overall healing process and brings him closer to a key goal: being fully discharged from hospital before the birth of his first child with girlfriend Sophie, who is 36. "Miracle number two is now waiting for the MRI to say that my brain is fully healed," he added, expressing hope that an upcoming scan will confirm complete recovery.

Sophie, also appearing in the video, expressed relief at the positive progress, stating, "Hearing that news was just, oh the relief! I know for you you get a relief but I just think for me, a relief also and it's just we know you're getting better.

" The convergence of these two narratives-the exuberant filming in Albania and Jordan Brook's health update-highlights the contrast between the show's on‑screen glamour and the very real personal challenges faced by its cast. While viewers will soon see the Albanian episodes unfold with their fashion‑forward moments and scenic backdrops, Jordan's journey serves as a reminder of resilience and the importance of medical milestones.

His determination to stay positive, coupled with the support of his partner and fans, underscores the human side of reality television figures often known primarily for their on‑screen personas. The liver count normalization is indeed a significant step, but the upcoming MRI remains a critical hurdle. If his brain is declared fully healed, Jordan can look forward to a full discharge and focus on preparing for parenthood, a chapter he and Sophie are eagerly anticipating.

Both stories-the wrap of an international shoot and a star's fight back to health-reflect the multifaceted lives of reality TV personalities, balancing professional commitments with profound personal trials





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