TOWIE Stars Gather for Press Day Ahead of Dramatic New Series

Lauren Goodger, Dani Imbert, Ella Rae Wise and other TOWIE cast members attended a press day at ITV studios in London, previewing the upcoming series which promises drama, relationship updates and a reconciliation between Harry Derbidge and Ella Rae Wise. The new season, largely filmed in Vietnam, is set to air on April 26th.

The cast of The Only Way Is Essex ( TOWIE ) gathered at the ITV studios in London on Saturday, signaling the imminent arrival of the show's latest series, set to premiere on April 26th.

Original cast member Lauren Goodger, 39, showcased her fashion sense in a stylish denim co-ord set, pairing a peplum top with wide-leg jeans and accessorizing with a metallic Louis Vuitton handbag. Alongside her were Dani Imbert, who captivated attention in a daring leather bra top, cropped trousers, and a classic black blazer, and Elle Rae Wise, opting for a vibrant pink mini skirt and shirt combination completed with striking platform heels.

The group, including Junaid and Harry Derbidge, prepared for a day filled with interviews, offering a glimpse into the drama and relationships that will unfold in the upcoming season. The press day also provided a platform for discussing recent relationship developments within the TOWIE circle. Ella Rae Wise shared her thoughts on the burgeoning romance between her ex-boyfriend, Dan Edgar, and Chloe Lewis, describing it as 'cute' despite past feelings of insecurity during their previous relationship.

Ella ended her on-again, off-again relationship with Dan in January 2025, citing trust issues shortly before entering the Big Brother house. The cast humorously acknowledged the interconnected nature of dating in Essex, with Dani quipping that it's 'impossible to date someone that hasn't got with someone that you know,' highlighting the small-town dynamic. Harry Derbidge added that navigating exes and new relationships is 'never easy,' but ultimately a learning experience that fosters personal growth.

The upcoming season promises a significant amount of drama, particularly due to its exotic filming location in Vietnam, where cast members were removed from their usual comforts. Beyond the romantic entanglements, the new season will also explore the evolving dynamics between cast members. Harry Derbidge revealed a budding reconciliation with his former best friend, Ella Rae Wise, following a falling out at his 30th birthday in 2024, stemming from information he shared about Ella and Dan Edgar's relationship.

He expressed a continued affection for Ella and a belief that their friendship could be salvaged, noting that they have spent considerable time together outside of filming. Both Ella and Dani emphasized that the change of scenery in Vietnam amplified the drama, leading to 'a lot of arguments' and 'snappy behaviour.

' However, the show, now entering its 16th year, isn't solely focused on conflict. It will also showcase the journey towards rebuilding relationships and personal growth, offering a multifaceted portrayal of life in Essex. The cast hinted at a season filled with emotional intensity and unexpected twists, promising viewers a captivating and dramatic experience





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TOWIE Lauren Goodger Dani Imbert Ella Rae Wise Dan Edgar Chloe Lewis ITV Reality TV Vietnam

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