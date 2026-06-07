TOWIE Stars Junaid Ahmed and Joe Blackman Get Engaged in Romantic Beach Proposal

Reality TV stars Junaid Ahmed and Joe Blackman have announced their engagement in a romantic beach proposal in Albania. The couple, who have been together for two years, celebrated with their castmates after Junaid popped the question at sunset during the cast's away trip. Junaid said he never thought he would find his happily ever after, but Joe has shown him what real love feels like. The couple's engagement comes two years after Joe's bitter split from co-star Harry Derbridge, who was left 'furious' after discovering text messages between Joe and Junaid.

The reality TV stars of The Only Way is Essex ( TOWIE ) have jetted abroad to Albania for the latest batch of episodes. Among them is Amber Turner, who flaunted her incredible figure in a very skimpy bikini while filming in the country.

Turner, 32, caught the eye of her co-stars with the revealing look, which she completed with a Chanel beach bag and stylish straw hat. The blonde beauty was not the only one turning heads, as Amy Childs, Dan Edgar, and James Diags were also spotted out and about for filming.

However, the real news was of the romantic kind, as Junaid Ahmed and Joe Blackman announced their engagement during the trip. The couple, who have been together for two years, got engaged on a romantic beach proposal at sunset. Junaid, 31, got down on one knee for Joe, also 31, and the two celebrated with their castmates, including Ella Rae Wise and Lauren Goodger.

In an emotional speech, Junaid said he never thought he would find his happily ever after, but Joe has shown him what real love feels like. The couple's engagement comes two years after Joe's bitter split from co-star Harry Derbridge. The two have since made amends and are seen hanging out together on the latest series. The former couple's split was sparked by the discovery of text messages between Joe and Junaid, which led to a blazing row.

The drama unfolded just weeks after Joe and Harry vowed to get married in Las Vegas and discuss having children. The reality stars have jetted abroad for the latest batch of episodes, and Amber certainly caught the eye in a very skimpy bikini. The blonde beauty, 32, flaunted her incredible figure in the revealing look which she completed with a Chanel beach bag and stylish straw hat.

Amy Childs, Dan Edgar and James Diags were also out and about for filming while Joe and Junaid looked loved-up after getting engaged on the trip. Junaid and Joe, who have been together for two years, celebrated with their castmates after Junaid popped the question in a romantic beach proposal. Junaid, 31, got down on one knee for Joe, also 31, at sunset during the cast's away trip.

The couple looked smitten as they toasted to their engagement with Ella Rae Wise and Lauren Goodger. Junaid said: 'Never in a million years did I think I was going to get my happily ever after. Being Gay and Muslim this is the fairytale I've always wanted.

'I may not have my family's acceptance but I have my new family in Joe and his family. I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm on cloud nine.

'I'm settled in who I am and the best version of me and Joe has shown me what real love feels like. ' Their engagement comes two years after Joe's bitter split from co-star Harry Derbridge. The trio have finally made amends and on the latest series are seen hanging out together.

The former couple, who got together in 2023 and previously insisted their relationship was rock solid, split just weeks after vowing to get married in Las Vegas and discussing having children. A source revealed to The Sun at the time that Harry was left 'furious' after he discovered text messages between his ex partner Joe and former best friend Junaid.

The reality stars have jetted abroad for the latest batch of episodes, and Amber certainly caught the eye in a very skimpy bikini. Amber, 32, flaunted her incredible figure in the revealing look which she completed with a Chanel beach bag and stylish straw hat. Amy Childs (seen), Dan Edgar and James Diags were also out and about for filming while Joe and Junaid looked loved-up after getting engaged on the trip.

Amy Childs and her cousin Harry Derbidge were out and about for filming too. Junaid, 31, got down on one knee for Joe, also 31, at sunset during the cast's away trip. Jodie Wells wore a sparkly green bikini and skimpy shorts. Dan Edgar displayed his muscles.

Diags and girlfriend Jodie Wells. Amber turned heads in her bikini. Junaid was feeling the love. Harry wore a light blue shirt and white shorts.

The drama unfolded just weeks after Joe and Harry vowed to get married in Las Vegas and discuss having children. The reality stars have jetted abroad for the latest batch of episodes, and Amber certainly caught the eye in a very skimpy bikini. The blonde beauty, 32, flaunted her incredible figure in the revealing look which she completed with a Chanel beach bag and stylish straw hat.

Amy Childs, Dan Edgar and James Diags were also out and about for filming while Joe and Junaid looked loved-up after getting engaged on the trip. Junaid and Joe, who have been together for two years, celebrated with their castmates after Junaid popped the question in a romantic beach proposal. Junaid, 31, got down on one knee for Joe, also 31, at sunset during the cast's away trip.

The couple looked smitten as they toasted to their engagement with Ella Rae Wise and Lauren Goodger. Junaid said: 'Never in a million years did I think I was going to get my happily ever after. Being Gay and Muslim this is the fairytale I've always wanted.

'I may not have my family's acceptance but I have my new family in Joe and his family. I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm on cloud nine.

'I'm settled in who I am and the best version of me and Joe has shown me what real love feels like. ' Their engagement comes two years after Joe's bitter split from co-star Harry Derbridge. The trio have finally made amends and on the latest series are seen hanging out together.

The former couple, who got together in 2023 and previously insisted their relationship was rock solid, split just weeks after vowing to get married in Las Vegas and discussing having children. A source revealed to The Sun at the time that Harry was left 'furious' after he discovered text messages between his ex partner Joe and former best friend Junaid.

The reality stars have jetted abroad for the latest batch of episodes, and Amber certainly caught the eye in a very skimpy bikini. Amber, 32, flaunted her incredible figure in the revealing look which she completed with a Chanel beach bag and stylish straw hat. Amy Childs (seen), Dan Edgar and James Diags were also out and about for filming while Joe and Junaid looked loved-up after getting engaged on the trip.

Amy Childs and her cousin Harry Derbidge were out and about for filming too. Junaid, 31, got down on one knee for Joe, also 31, at sunset during the cast's away trip. Jodie Wells wore a sparkly green bikini and skimpy shorts. Dan Edgar displayed his muscles.

Diags and girlfriend Jodie Wells. Amber turned heads in her bikini. Junaid was feeling the love. Harry wore a light blue shirt and white shorts.

The drama unfolded just weeks after Joe and Harry vowed to get married in Las Vegas and discuss having children. The reality stars have jetted abroad for the latest batch of episodes, and Amber certainly caught the eye in a very skimpy bikini. The blonde beauty, 32, flaunted her incredible figure in the revealing look which she completed with a Chanel beach bag and stylish straw hat.

Amy Childs, Dan Edgar and James Diags were also out and about for filming while Joe and Junaid looked loved-up after getting engaged on the trip. Junaid and Joe, who have been together for two years, celebrated with their castmates after Junaid popped the question in a romantic beach proposal. Junaid, 31, got down on one knee for Joe, also 31, at sunset during the cast's away trip.

The couple looked smitten as they toasted to their engagement with Ella Rae Wise and Lauren Goodger. Junaid said: 'Never in a million years did I think I was going to get my happily ever after. Being Gay and Muslim this is the fairytale I've always wanted.

'I may not have my family's acceptance but I have my new family in Joe and his family. I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm on cloud nine.

'I'm settled in who I am and the best version of me and Joe has shown me what real love feels like. ' Their engagement comes two years after Joe's bitter split from co-star Harry Derbridge. The trio have finally made amends and on the latest series are seen hanging out together.

The former couple, who got together in 2023 and previously insisted their relationship was rock solid, split just weeks after vowing to get married in Las Vegas and discussing having children. A source revealed to The Sun at the time that Harry was left 'furious' after he discovered text messages between his ex partner Joe and former best friend Junaid.

The reality stars have jetted abroad for the latest batch of episodes, and Amber certainly caught the eye in a very skimpy bikini. Amber, 32, flaunted her incredible figure in the revealing look which she completed with a Chanel beach bag and stylish straw hat. Amy Childs (seen), Dan Edgar and James Diags were also out and about for filming while Joe and Junaid looked loved-up after getting engaged on the trip.

Amy Childs and her cousin Harry Derbidge were out and about for filming too. Junaid, 31, got down on one knee for Joe, also 31, at sunset during the cast's away trip. Jodie Wells wore a sparkly green bikini and skimpy shorts. Dan Edgar displayed his muscles.

Diags and girlfriend Jodie Wells. Amber turned heads in her bikini. Junaid was feeling the love. Harry wore a light blue shirt and white shorts





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