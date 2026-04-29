Town Halls Accused of 'Abusing' Powers with Sweeping Bans on Everyday Activities

A new report reveals a dramatic increase in the use of Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) by local councils to ban everyday activities like feeding birds, foraging, and busking, raising concerns about civil liberties and the abuse of power.

A concerning report reveals that local councils across England and Wales are increasingly utilizing Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) to ban a surprisingly wide range of everyday activities, far beyond their original intent of addressing serious anti-social behavior.

These orders, initially designed to tackle genuine disturbances, are now being used to 'criminalize' actions like feeding birds, foraging for blackberries, picking up stones, busking, and even seemingly innocuous behaviors such as standing in groups or 'intentionally shouting or screaming'. The Campaign for Freedom in Everyday Life, which conducted the study, found a dramatic increase in the use of PSPOs, from just eight in force in 2015 to a staggering 1,268 new orders created by 91% of the 297 councils responding to Freedom of Information requests.

Each order can contain up to 30 individual restrictions, creating a complex web of regulations that many find overly restrictive and open to abuse. The report highlights several particularly egregious examples of PSPO enforcement. A woman in Harrow, north London, was arrested and fined £100 for feeding pigeons, while 17-year-old busker Charlie Wilson, a contestant on Britain's Got Talent, was handcuffed by police in Bury for performing with amplified equipment, despite attracting an appreciative audience.

In Leicester, a political activist protesting council cuts was fined under a PSPO, although the fine was later rescinded. Restrictions extend to seemingly harmless activities like picking up stones in Torbay, Devon, and foraging for blackberries in Harrow, Richmond upon Thames, and Rugby. The breadth of these bans is causing significant public concern, with some residents reporting threats of up to five years in jail for feeding birds, prompting apologies from councils for inaccurate signage.

The study also reveals a worrying trend of PSPOs regulating language in public spaces, with 61 councils now having such orders, up from just 16 in 2022, raising concerns about free speech. The increasing reliance on private enforcement companies to issue fines under PSPOs is also raising alarm bells. These companies are often paid per fine, creating a clear incentive to maximize penalties, potentially at the expense of fairness and proportionality.

The Campaign for Freedom in Everyday Life argues that the wording of some PSPOs is so vague that almost any action could be deemed an offense. Josie Appleton, the group's director, emphasizes that the statutory guidance clearly states PSPOs should only be used to address demonstrable nuisance or harm, yet councils are instead drafting 'catch-all powers' to punish a wide range of behaviors.

Critics from the TaxPayers' Alliance and Big Brother Watch argue that councils are prioritizing the creation of draconian rules over providing essential public services and that criminalizing minor offenses does not necessarily equate to genuine public safety. The report calls for greater democratic scrutiny and meaningful appeal processes to prevent the unchecked abuse of these sweeping powers and protect everyday freedoms





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Pspos Public Spaces Protection Orders Local Councils Anti-Social Behaviour Civil Liberties Restrictions Fines Free Speech Draconian Laws

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