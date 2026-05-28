Toxic Caterpillars Pose Threat to Humans and Pets in Surrey and Beyond

Residents in Surrey and neighboring counties are urged to be on the lookout for the toxic oak processionary moth, which can cause skin rashes, eye irritations, and breathing difficulties. The hairy caterpillars have been spotted in various areas, and councils are working to eradicate them using insecticides.

Residents of Surrey and surrounding counties are being advised to stay vigilant for the toxic oak processionary moth , which poses a risk to humans and pets.

The hairy caterpillars, native to southern Europe, have been spotted in areas such as Woking, Weston Green, and Ditton Common. These caterpillars can cause skin rashes, eye irritations, sore throats, and breathing difficulties in humans and pets.

First introduced to the UK in the early 2000s, the moths typically appear in late spring and are eradicated by councils using insecticides. However, an 'invasion' in 2023 saw sightings across Kent, Berkshire, Surrey, Essex, and Hertfordshire. This summer, Elmbridge Borough Council asked locals to avoid certain parks and green spaces after discovering multiple nests. The caterpillars, covered in thousands of toxin-filled hairs, can be carried by the wind and pose a danger to human health.

The Forestry Commission's Andrew Hoppit warns against approaching the caterpillars, especially for children attracted to their hairy appearance. The caterpillars are predominantly found in southeast England, including London, and feed on oak tree leaves. Their distinctive white webbing nests contain hairs that can cause itchy rashes, eye, and throat irritation. The UK's chief plant health officer, Nicola Spence, emphasizes the government's robust program to manage the moth and protect oak resources.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been approached for comment





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Oak Processionary Moth Toxic Caterpillars Surrey Human Health Risk Pest Control

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