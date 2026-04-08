Toxic Skies: A British Airways Cabin Crew Member's Account of Sex, Alcohol, and Misconduct

A former British Airways cabin crew member details the pervasive culture of sexual harassment and misconduct that existed within the airline during the late 1990s, contrasting it with her experience at Japan Airlines. The article highlights the abuse of power, the normalization of inappropriate behavior, and the long-lasting impact on those affected.

The dance floor throbbed with energy, the Vengaboys' 'We Like To Party' fueling our conga line, legs kicking, laughter echoing. It was 2 AM, but the British Airways crew was in no mood for sleep. We were hours away from staffing a flight out of Alicante, and the 'bottle to throttle' rule, prohibiting alcohol within eight hours of flying, was casually ignored.

The late 1990s, a time when boundaries blurred, set the stage for a world where alcohol, sex, and stopovers became a toxic mix within British Airways. This wasn't an isolated incident; it was a symptom of a deeper problem. Fast forward to last month, and the news of a 31-year-old British Airways pilot's arrest, accused of secretly filming sexual activity with 16 women, including air stewardesses, and posting the videos online, sent shivers down my spine. The allegations, though deeply concerning, were not entirely surprising, echoing a past I intimately knew. Sex between the captain and his crew was totally usual back then, a reality for many of us, I have seen. The incident, and the memories it evoked, opened the floodgates to a history of disregard. \I began my career in 1989, starting with Japan Airlines (JAL) due to language requirements. The difference was stark. With JAL, the Japanese pilots were impeccably respectful, their idea of letting loose was a karaoke session. Alcohol was poured away after flights, and the crew's behavior was exemplary. It was a stark contrast to the world I would later enter. The freedom that I enjoyed with Japan Airlines, with its pristine reputation, was soon lost when I transferred to British Airways. I did miss the sushi and cherry blossoms, but I reapplied for British Airways cabin crew and got hired. I was ready to embrace the new experience but in a shocking turn of events, the environment was vastly different. Pay dropped significantly, yet the prestige of working for the British flag carrier seemed to outweigh the financial setback. But the reality hit fast. The pecking order was rigid, the captain and first officer always boarding first. I learned quickly that 'a happy captain means a happy flight', which meant tolerating the predatory behavior of many pilots. Flirting was reciprocated, complaints were stifled. The culture of the airline, far different from my initial experience, normalized the unacceptable. \Navigating business class, I was tasked with hanging up the officers' jackets and serving their drinks. The mantra of 'a happy captain means a happy flight' meant learning to ignore the predatory behavior of many pilots. The culture of British Airways fostered a hierarchical system where authority was abused, and boundaries were consistently crossed. Unlike JAL, where you often flew with the same crew, British Airways was vast, and repeat collaborations were rare. This vastness, combined with the power dynamics and the lack of accountability, created an environment where sexual harassment thrived. The captain's influence and authority often made it impossible to challenge the status quo. The events of the past are now mirrored in the present. This article aims to expose the darker side of British Airways' history, bringing to light the experiences of those who were subjected to a culture of sexual harassment and misconduct





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