Toy Story 5 Garners Mixed Reviews as Critics Praise Emotional Depth but Question Franchise Future

Toy Story 5 has premiered worldwide, reuniting Woody, Buzz, and Jessie in a story confronting technology's influence. Critics largely praise its emotional weight and Joan Cusack's elevated role, though some argue it's time for the franchise to conclude.

Toy Story 5 arrives in cinemas across the world on Friday, reuniting the beloved trio of Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, and Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack .

Over thirty years since the first Pixar movie left audiences spellbound, the fifth installment is presented as a tale for our time as Bonnie's toys confront the rising influence of modern technology, embodied by her new tablet named Lilypad. Hanks and Allen have been on a global publicity blitz in recent weeks, with support from musical stars like Taylor Swift, who has penned a new original track for the movie.

With their promotional tour concluded, critics have taken up the baton, awarding the highly anticipated film a series of stellar reviews this week. While there is widespread praise for the sequel's cautionary narrative and the elevation of Joan Cusack's Jessie to a central role, some reviews have insisted this might be the ideal moment for the beloved franchise to finally bow out.

The Daily Mail's Larushka Ivan-zadeh awarded the film five stars, writing that it is more than just another Hollywood sequel, calling it a miracle. She explained that the genius of Pixar lies in making audiences feel rather than telling them what to think, noting that with their finest work-Inside Out, Up, and the Toy Story films-they mine deep emotional truths in a way that is almost magically transformative.

Empire's Helen O'Hara gave the film four stars, observing that the first three films taught us that work remains meaningful even if love is finite, but the fourth installment struggled to find a similarly powerful theme. She stated that this latest outing is a welcome return to philosophical form as well as being funny, warm-hearted, and largely-perhaps overly-optimistic.

The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney said Toy Story 5 arrives an astonishing thirty-one years after the original and does the enduring franchise proud. He noted that directors Andrew Stanton and Kena Harris arguably take too long integrating the Buzz brigade into Jessie's quest, but once all the toys start working together for a common goal, their collective can-do spirit proves stirring.

He also praised the insanely catchy Taylor Swift song I Knew It, I Knew You, co-written with regular collaborator Jack Antonoff, which plays over the end credits. The Times' Kevin Maher awarded the film four stars, praising Joan Cusack's role as Jessie. He wrote that Woody enjoys mostly a co-starring role this time, featuring wickedly funny gags about his bald spot and growing paunch.

He highlighted that Cusack's Jessie is the star turn, faced with the pain of imminent obsolescence that has become the franchise's favored theme. Damon Wise, writing for Deadline, said that while it is a rinse-and-repeat of the usual formula, the digital-age backdrop adds an intriguing dimension. He explained that Stanton and Harris's script does not treat technology as the enemy but, like the rest of the toys, just one more thing that is subject to time and obsolescence.

He described Stanton's film as a fun, thoughtful, multi-generational family film based on a well-written script that genuinely tries to say something new while staying faithful to a well-worn premise. He added that given that it holds up much better than the last one, it feels like this would be a good place to bow out, though he quipped that there could still be a little more life in this old warhorse yet.

In Variety, Owen Gleiberman called the fifth run a nimble, moving, irresistible sequel, comparing each film to an era in The Beatles' music evolution. He wrote that it is a sublime summing up, a movie that reflects the whole series in its magic mirror, and just maybe a perfect ending.

Robbie Collin in The Telegraph called the film a warm and wry update, noting that while Toy Story 5 may fall short of essential, in an age in which children's entertainment routinely panders to its audience, there is something quietly radical about a film that is willing to worry for them. He also singled out Joan Cusack as Jessie and her justifiable promotion to lead character.

However, not all critics were as complimentary. The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey awarded the film only two stars, deciding it was certainly topical but also the worst in the series. She wrote that we have already watched Jessie and then Woody learn to live on, and that Toy Story 5's attempt to achieve unnecessary emotional closure ends with a reveal that only becomes more ludicrous with every second spent thinking about it





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toy Story 5 Pixar Movie Reviews Joan Cusack Franchise Conclusion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Hanks congratulates Blackpool boy, 8, on Toy Story 5 artworkTommy, from Blackpool, will have his artwork shown at the UK screenings of the new Disney Pixar film.

Read more »

Toy Story fans just learning what 'there's a snake in my boot' meansIf you grew up watching Toy Story, chances are you’ve heard Woody shout “There’s a snake in my boot!” countless times - but despite it being one of the franchise’s most iconic lines, many fans still have no idea what it actually means

Read more »

How parents can get a £15 Toy Story Woody Toniebox character for free at ArgosToy Story 5 launches in UK cinemas tomorrow

Read more »

Toy Story 5 final trailerThe franchise mainstay and co-star Greta Lee discuss cowgirl Jessie taking centre stage.

Read more »