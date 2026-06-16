Toy Story 5: The Battle for Children's Attention

Toy Story 5 is a heartwarming and humorous film that explores the battle for children's attention between toys and technology. The movie follows Woody, Buzz, and the gang as they try to compete with a new, high-tech smart tablet called Lilypad. Along the way, the film tackles themes of loss, parental grief, and the importance of play. With its impressive storytelling and lovable characters, Toy Story 5 is a must-see for families and fans of the franchise.

Rating: This month Toy Story 5 hit the promotional trail with the kind of publicity money can't buy: Taylor Swift revealing she's a superfan. An early glimpse of the movie so inspired her that, she went straight home and wrote a new original song for it, completely on spec.

And four days before its UK release date, the Government announced it will implement a full ban on social media for under-16s. Back in Bonnie's bedroom, Woody, Buzz and the gang must be cheering because that's what Toy Story 5 is all about: the battle for children's attention between toys and tech. Not that it's much of a contest. That battle has already been won.

With Woody settling into retirement - complete with an amusing dad paunch and a newly acquired bald spot - he's passed his sheriff's badge to Jessie. She's got her work cut out.

'Extinction! Not again!

' declares Rex, in a nod to the familiarity of the premise. He's just one of many old favourites you'll wish had more screen time amid a colourful crowd of new cameos including Bad Bunny's Pizza With Sunglasses. Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, and Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, in a scene from Toy Story 5. Bullseye, voiced by Alan Cumming, and Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack.

But this Toy Story's stakes are far higher. The shiny new interloper upsetting the pecking order isn't Buzz Lightyear, it's a frog-shaped smart tablet called Lilypad, bought by Bonnie's well-meaning parents to help her make friends. Instead, Bonnie ends up being trolled via Lilypad's version of Snapchat, while Jessie is informed, repeatedly, that 'the age of toys is over' because kids are addicted to screens. The Toy Story franchise has always been about loss.

Its heart lies in that primal parental grief of children growing up and away from you. Of being left behind. This one asks what happens when children lose the magic of play itself.

However, having dumped us into despair - and adults, you will be reduced to a puddle - the impressively nuanced story floods you with hope and empowerment. It gently points out that while we can't turn the clock back on tech any more than we can stop children growing up, we can set limits and be more present.

There are loads of laughs too, courtesy of SmartyPants, a hilarious toilet-training aid shaped like a loo roll, voiced by Oscars host Conan O'Brien. The genius of Pixar lies in making audiences feel, rather than telling them what to think. With their finest work - Inside Out, Up and the Toy Story films - they mine deep emotional truths in a way that is almost magically transformative. The Toy Story franchise has always been about loss.

Its heart lies in that primal parental grief of children growing up and away from you, writes Larushka Ivan-Zadeh. I have proof. As a parent, I walked out ready to hurl my children's iPads into the nearest bin. My eldest, 14, had a different reaction.

'I loved how it didn't say tech was bad,' she told me. She then went home, dragged her old dolls' house out of the attic and gave it a makeover. Yes, she actually played. This movie is more than just another Hollywood sequel. It's a miracle. Toy Story 5 is in cinemas on Friday





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