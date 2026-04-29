Toyah Wilcox to Rock Airdrie Town Hall with 'Songs and Stories'

UK punk icon Toyah Wilcox will perform a special evening of music, memories, and storytelling at Airdrie Town Hall on June 13th. The show, 'An Evening with Toyah: Songs and Stories,' will feature her iconic hits and personal anecdotes from her career.

A captivating evening awaits music and film enthusiasts in Airdrie as the legendary Toyah Wilcox prepares to deliver a spectacular performance at the Town Hall on Saturday, June 13th.

This isn't just a concert; it's 'An Evening with Toyah: Songs and Stories,' a unique and intimate experience designed to take audiences on a journey through the remarkable life and career of a true icon. Toyah Wilcox, a name synonymous with the vibrant energy of the 1970s and 80s punk and new wave scenes, will not only perform her most beloved hits live but will also share personal anecdotes and captivating stories from her extraordinary journey.

Toyah’s impact on British culture is undeniable. She first exploded onto the scene in 1976, skillfully navigating dual paths as both a groundbreaking musician and a compelling actress. Her early success wasn't limited to the music charts; a pivotal role in the iconic cult film *Quadrophenia* catapulted her into the public consciousness, establishing her as a recognizable face and a rising star.

This was quickly followed by a string of chart-topping singles including the infectious 'It’s A Mystery,' the anthemic 'I Want To Be Free,' and the powerful 'Thunder In The Mountains.

' The critical and commercial success of her album *Anthem* cemented her status, earning her a coveted gold disc and the prestigious BRIT Award for Best Female Artist. Beyond the accolades, Toyah’s artistry has always been characterized by a fearless experimentation and a willingness to push boundaries, making her a true original. But the evening promises more than just a musical retrospective.

Toyah will delve into the personal aspects of her life, offering fascinating insights into her long and enduring marriage to King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp. She will also recount her experiences working alongside some of the most celebrated figures in British entertainment, including the legendary Sir Laurence Olivier and rock icon Rodger Daltrey of The Who.

With a new book on the horizon, Toyah is embarking on an extensive UK tour, and this Airdrie performance is a key date, offering fans a chance to celebrate her life, her legacy, and her continued creative spirit. The show provides various ticket options to cater to different preferences, from standard seating to premium experiences that include meet-and-greet opportunities and exclusive goodie bags.

The event begins at 7.30pm, and tickets are available at several price points: £29 for standard admission, £50 for premium second-row seating accompanied by a goodie bag, and £80 for front-row seating, a meet-and-greet with Toyah, and a goodie bag. To secure your place at this unforgettable event, or for further details, contact the box office at 01698 274545 or visit the North Lanarkshire Culture website at https://www.northlanculture.co.uk/event/an-evening-with-toyah-songs-and-stories/.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience an evening with a true icon of British music and culture





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