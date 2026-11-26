Toyah Willcox claims Strictly Come Dancing judges showed bias during her 2024 elimination, citing a two-tier system and poor treatment on live television.

Toyah Willcox has launched a blistering attack on the Strictly Come Dancing judges, accusing them of double standards and claiming she was treated appallingly on live television. The Eighties pop star, 68, competed in the 2024 series of the BBC ballroom show, when she was partnered with professional dancer Neil Jones.

Strictly Judges Faced Criticism for Bias

Toyah has now hit out at the judging panel, comprising Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke - who all remain in post in this year's series. Toyah revealed there were moments when she wanted to tell the judges to eff off but held her tongue for fear of being branded hysterical. The It's A Mystery singer was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the competition after failing to impress the judges with her samba during Movie Week.

Also read Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp Live Apart: Growing Trend of Couples Choosing Separate Homes

Now, two years on, Toyah has lifted the lid on her experience, admitting she is proud of herself for keeping her sanity while taking part in the show. Toyah Willcox has launched a blistering attack on the Strictly Come Dancing judges, accusing them of double standards and claiming she was treated appallingly on live television. "I think I was treated appallingly. I loved the experience, I loved the training, I love the professional dancers," she said on the Michelle Ford Interviews podcast. "They were gorgeous, wonderful people and great friends. But on live TV, I was treated appallingly and I didn't overreact."

Two-Tier Judging System Allegations

Toyah revealed that she believed the judges operated with a two-tier judging system that unfairly targeted her performance. "I thought the judges were appalling. I thought they had a two-tier judging system," she stated. "The more I back away from time - because this was two years ago - the more I can see it." She explained her strategy of silence during the broadcast, noting, "I just kept quiet because I know if a woman complains, you will become invisible. You're hysterical."

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Toyah and Neil, 44, were sent packing after losing the dance-off to former footballer Paul Merson and his professional partner Karen Hauer. The singer had dressed up as Disney villain Ursula to perform a samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid, receiving just 15 points out of a possible 40. Her husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, now 80, even stood up in the studio audience to boo Craig Revel Horwood after he criticised her performance.

Craig, Motsi and Anton all voted to save Paul, with head judge Shirley confirming she would have made the same decision. At the time of her departure, Toyah appeared to take her elimination in good spirits, describing her stint on the show as the best two months of my life. Her appearance came during one of the most turbulent periods in Strictly's history. During the 2024 series, the BBC apologised to former contestant Amanda Abbington after upholding some of her complaints against her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Controversy and Production Loyalty

Complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld against Giovanni Pernice, but Giovanni was cleared of allegations of physical aggression. The controversy prompted the BBC to introduce additional welfare measures, including chaperones in rehearsal rooms. Toyah insisted her grievances lay with the judging rather than the production team. "It was a very controversial season," she added. "And we were all very loyal to the team because the team are fantastic."

She praised the behind-the-scenes staff, stating, "The producers, the floor staff, the creatives, the designers, the costume makers. It's a wonderful, wonderful family. It's brilliant." She reiterated her frustration with the on-screen critique, noting, "But there were moments when I was being judged when I could have told them to eff off and I didn't."

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Comparison to ITV and Industry Visibility

The singer, who said she has not watched this year's series due to her work commitments, suggested Strictly could learn something from its ITV rival show. "I genuinely think people want to see people have fun," she said. "With I'm Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, they've got it so right where we are genuinely, as a viewer, having a lot of fun watching the celebs who are going through extraordinary things and having fun." She believed friendship, love and loyalty is far stronger than attacking people.

Toyah also spoke out about the treatment of older women in the entertainment industry, claiming she is routinely overlooked by music awards ceremonies despite enjoying a career resurgence. "I'm in an industry that makes women of my age invisible," she said. "In the last six years, every single album I released in the Eighties and Seventies has recharted. Am I invited to award shows? Am I invited to musical ceremonies? Am I ever a person of note? No, I'm completely ignored."

However, the singer, who is releasing a new album, Future Dreaming, next April, vowed she would not allow herself to be sidelined. "We're still present, we still have wonderful minds, we're still active, we're still gorgeous, and it's a problem. It's a problem for our culture. And I will not go away." Her critique highlights ongoing tensions regarding fairness and respect in televised talent competitions.