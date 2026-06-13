Toyota Leads After First Hour of 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans

The No.8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, driven by Sebastien Buemi, took the lead at the end of the first hour of the 94th 24 Hours of Le Mans, overtaking the No.20 BMW of Rene Rast through a strategic early pit stop. The top three are completed by the No.35 Alpine of Ferdinand Habsburg, while all 62 cars remain on track in a clean start to the endurance classic.

The 94th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans began with a clean first hour of racing, as all 62 cars remained on track.

The iconic endurance race, held at the Circuit de la Sarthe, saw the No.8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa take the lead after the first hour. The BMW M Hybrid V8s dominated the early stages, with the No.20 car driven by Rene Rast leading most of the opening 60 minutes.

However, a strategic early pit stop by Toyota allowed Buemi to leapfrog the leaders and open a gap of 6.7 seconds by the end of the hour. The No.8 Toyota stopped after just nine laps, taking advantage of clean air to build a lead when the front runners pitted at the end of lap 14. Buemi, a three-time Le Mans winner, showcased his experience in navigating the traffic of slower LMP2 and LMGT3 cars.

The No.20 BMW of Rast held second, while the No.35 Alpine A424 of Ferdinand Habsburg surprised many by climbing to third place. Habsburg, an Austrian driver and part of the Signatech Alpine team, drove a consistent stint to keep the car in contention. The No.38 Cadillac V-Series. R, which lost the pole position due to a penalty, recovered to fourth with Earl Bamber at the wheel.

Bamber, a former Le Mans winner, pushed hard to regain positions after starting from the back of the Hypercar field. The No.7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Nyck de Vries, sits fifth after making its early stop on lap eight. The No.12 Jota Cadillac of Will Stevens, Alex Lynn, and Norman Nato dropped to sixth after a strong start saw Stevens briefly lead the race.

Stevens, a former Formula 1 driver, used his experience to manage tire degradation in the opening laps. The No.101 WTR Cadillac of Felipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz, and Brendon Hartley (the WTR entry) completed the top seven. The leading Ferrari was the No.51 499P of Antonio Giovinazzi in eighth, followed by the No.15 BMW of Magnussen and No.50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen.

The defending champions, the No.83 AF Corse Ferrari, were only 16th with Phil Hanson at the wheel after a slow pit stop. In the LMP2 class, the No.28 IDEC Sport Oreca-Gibson of Job van Uitert took the lead after the pit stop cycle. Van Uitert, a Dutch driver, built a comfortable margin over the No.22 United Autosports entry. The LMGT3 category saw Jack Hawksworth lead in the No.78 Lexus RC F GT3, a new entry for 2026.

The only incident of the hour was the No.61 Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG LMGT3 spinning at Tertre Rouge on its outlap, damaging the front splitter. The car returned to the pits for repairs but remained in the race. The top three positions in Hypercar were tight, with Buemi, Rast, and Habsburg separated by less than 10 seconds. The strategic pit stop by Toyota paid off, as they now hold track position and can control the pace.

The following hour will see the cars settle into a rhythm, with tire management and fuel efficiency becoming critical. The weather remains dry with clear skies, though the night session will present additional challenges. The next few hours will be crucial for the teams to establish their race strategies and avoid any mistakes that could cost them a podium finish.

The 2026 edition of Le Mans is shaping up to be a contender-driven battle between Toyota, BMW, and Cadillac, with Alpine also showing strong pace. The race is far from over, and the first hour has set the stage for a thrilling 24-hour contest





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