Toys for Bob's Journey to Independence: A New Spyro Game on the Horizon

Toys for Bob, the studio behind the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, has announced its own original Spyro game as an independent studio. The studio head, Paul Yan, revealed that the studio's motivations were about what you'd expect, given that turbulent past. The studio has now achieved independence and is working on a new Spyro game.

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Subscribe to our newsletter. It's been a bit of a journey for Toys for Bob, the studio behind the very good Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, that's now making its own original Spyro game as an independent studio, as announced at Summer Game Fest. The studio head, Paul Yan, revealed that the studio's motivations were about what you'd expect, given that turbulent past.

There was a corporate mandate for us to move and support larger initiatives, such as Games like Warzone and Overwatch 2. And Toys for Bob stepped up to support those initiatives and support those teams and those games, and we're very proud of the work that we did.

However, deep down inside, we knew that it wasn't the right fit. And we were getting away from the types of games that we love to make and we're best known for doing. That sordid experience with Microsoft crystalised the studio's desire to go independent, though Yan is far more diplomatic about it. Right around 2023, around that time period, Microsoft was in the position of acquiring...

With the amount of change that was on the horizon with the acquisition, and the transition that was coming up, we felt that was the right time for us to say 'let's double down and bet on ourselves in a big way, and let's propose something really radical'. We put forth a plan that said 'hey, we'd like to buy back our independence and take back creative control, organisational control, financial control, and then spin out as a separate company in order to focus on the kinds of games we love', and, pointedly, to preserve the team and all the tenure that we'd built.

In an interview with PC Gamer at Summer Game Fest, Yan said that it took many mini miracles to achieve the buyout, and affirmed that the studio is in a much happier place making the next great platformer than toiling away in the Call of Duty mines. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors.

Personally, I'm pleased as punch. Spyro was a huge part of my early gaming days-I played the original trilogy back on the PS1 and I was very bad at it, on account of the fact I was around five years old at the time-so for there to be a new Spyro game on the horizon from a studio clearly invested in going back to formula has me hyped.

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine-and of course, PC Gamer.

He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many. Best gaming laptop 2026: I've tested the best laptops for gaming of this generation and here are the ones I recommend





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Toys For Bob Spyro: Reignited Trilogy Independent Studio New Spyro Game Paul Yan Summer Game Fest Gaming News

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