Tracey Connelly remains in custody after her release request was denied. The Parole Board recommends a transfer to open prison conditions for the mother of Baby P.

The Parole Board has officially denied Tracey Connelly's request for immediate release from prison. While the panel determined that the 45-year-old mother of Baby P does not yet qualify for full freedom, they have issued a formal recommendation for her transfer to an open conditions prison. This decision concludes a lengthy legal review process that has spanned nearly two decades since the tragic death of her son.

Parole Board Assessment Details

Officials from the Parole Board stated that following a public hearing, they confirmed the refusal of Connelly's release bid. However, the panel added that they would only make a recommendation for open conditions if they were satisfied that the risk to the public had reduced sufficiently to be manageable in such an environment. The final decision regarding this transfer will now rest with Justice Secretary Alex Norris, who must review the panel's recommendations before any movement occurs.

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Context of the Original Crime

Tracey Connelly was originally handed an indefinite sentence with a minimum term of five years in 2009. She was convicted for covering up horrific injuries inflicted on her 17-month-old son, Peter, by her sadistic lover, Steven Barker. Peter, known publicly as Baby P, was found dead in a blood-splattered cot at his home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3, 2007. The toddler had sustained more than 50 injuries, including a snapped spine and eight broken ribs, prior to his death.

Roles of Other Perpetrators

Steven Barker was jailed in 2009 for a minimum of 12 years for torturing Baby P to death. His brother, Jason Owen, received a six-year sentence for allowing the toddler to die. Both men were part of the household where the abuse took place, and their convictions were central to the legal proceedings that established the severity of the negligence and physical abuse suffered by the child. The case exposed significant failures in social services and health oversight that missed repeated opportunities to protect Peter.

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History of Parole and Recalls

Connelly, who was 27 when sentenced for causing or allowing the death of her son, left prison in July 2022 after the Parole Board initially ruled she was suitable for release. However, she was recalled to prison in August 2024 for breaching parole conditions. She had previously been released on licence in 2013 but was recalled two years later after selling nude photos online. These prior recalls highlight a pattern of behavior that the current Parole Board had to weigh carefully against her recent psychological assessments.

Recent Hearings and Confessions

Hearings for Connelly's public parole bid first took place last October but were adjourned for almost a year for a further psychological assessment and a forensic examination of the phone she used in the community before her recall. Giving evidence video livestreamed from prison, Connelly admitted she had been a horrendous mother who knew deep down that Barker was abusing her son. She confessed that she turned a blind eye to their suffering and misled authorities, actions which might have protected Peter and other children from abuse had they not occurred.

Risk Assessment and Future Steps

During the recent reviews, Connelly admitted she would pose a risk to children in her care and stated she had no plans to engage with children if released. She was forced to return to jail in 2024 because she failed to disclose a sexual relationship with a married man, an error that closely mirrored the circumstances of her first recall. Although prison officials expressed confidence in her risk management plan, the Parole Board determined that the risk to the public remained too high for immediate release, pending the final approval from Justice Secretary Alex Norris.