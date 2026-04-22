Trackhouse MotoGP to Unveil New Livery at Jerez with SuperFile Partnership

Trackhouse Racing will debut a new colour scheme for their MotoGP bikes at the Jerez circuit, thanks to a partnership with NASCAR sponsor SuperFile. Team Principal Davide Brivio promises a surprise, while riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura aim to continue their strong start to the season.

Trackhouse Racing is set to unveil a new livery for their MotoGP bikes at the Jerez circuit, moving away from the ‘2026’ design they’ve been using recently.

This change follows a series of eye-catching paint schemes, including a Gulf livery showcased in Thailand and Brazil, and a patriotic stars and stripes design for their home race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Team Principal Davide Brivio has teased a “surprise” regarding the new colour scheme, revealing it’s linked to a partnership with SuperFile, a company already sponsoring Trackhouse in NASCAR.

The SuperFile logos will be prominently displayed on the RS-GP machines of riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura. Currently, Fernandez and Ogura hold promising positions in the World Championship standings, sitting in sixth and seventh place respectively. Fernandez has already secured two podium finishes this season, notably at the opening round in Buriram. Ogura, meanwhile, demonstrated strong potential for a podium finish at COTA, but unfortunately experienced a technical issue that prevented him from achieving the result.

Brivio expressed satisfaction with the team’s strong start to the season, highlighting the performance of both riders. He emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum as the championship returns to European circuits. Jerez will serve as a crucial test for the team, allowing them to assess their competitiveness and build upon their positive beginning.

Beyond the race weekend, Trackhouse will also participate in a test session on Monday, providing an opportunity to refine the bike’s settings and establish a solid foundation for the remainder of the season. The team is approaching Jerez with enthusiasm, fueled by their early-season successes and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming livery reveal. This announcement comes amidst ongoing speculation in the MotoGP rider market, with Yamaha reportedly preparing to make another significant move for the 2027 season.

The team is also focused on maximizing the potential of their current riders. Fernandez and Ogura are both seen as key assets, and Trackhouse is committed to providing them with the best possible equipment and support. The Jerez test will be particularly important in this regard, as it will allow the team to gather valuable data and make informed decisions about future development.

The experienced Peter, a long-time paddock observer who has witnessed the careers of legendary riders like Valentino Rossi and followed significant events such as Suzuki’s exit and Marc Marquez’s injury struggles, will be closely watching the developments at Trackhouse. The team’s ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial as they navigate the challenges of the MotoGP season and strive for continued success.

The SuperFile partnership represents a strategic move to expand the team’s commercial reach and strengthen its financial foundation, allowing them to invest further in their racing program. The new livery is expected to generate significant buzz and excitement among fans, further enhancing the Trackhouse brand and attracting new sponsors





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Motogp Trackhouse Racing Jerez Livery Superfile Raul Fernandez Ai Ogura Davide Brivio Yamaha Rider Market

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