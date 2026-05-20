Tracy Shaw Begins Chemotherapy Treatment for Breast Cancer

Actress Tracy Shaw, 52, has revealed that she is starting her chemotherapy treatment for Her2 breast cancer. She had previously shared her diagnosis and updates on her public support. In a candid video, she opened up about her good cry that morning while contemplating the unknown journey ahead.

Coronation Street favourite Tracy Shaw was visibly emotional as she faced up to starting chemotherapy treatment. The 52 year old actress, who became a household name playing Maxine Peacock on thesoap between 1995 and 2003, shared her breast cancer diagnosis with the public last month and has been providing regular updates to supporters.

On Tuesday evening, she turned to social media to share a candid video of herself sporting a headscarf, though she was quick to clarify that she hasn't shaved her head, and opened up about having a 'good cry' that morning while contemplating the road ahead.video, she explained: 'I'm just going to be me, and my truth is...by the way, I've not shaved my hair off, I've just put a scarf on just because I've not done anything with it and I'm going to hospital.

' She continued: 'Each morning I wake up and know that I have to go into hospital and receive more news, which has been going on for a long time, that unknown... I just think 'I can't go through with this anymore,' but I've not even started my journey.

' The actress revealed: 'I've had a good cry. I'll go in later today and I'll meet some other ladies who will start the treatment with me - chemo. And I'll find out the date. 50% of me wants to get going. I want to know that it's being shrunk and the cancer is being dealt with.

When I wake up and I've got really bad headaches or I can feel another twinge in my other boob, I just think 'Oh, it's moving!





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