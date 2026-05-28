Tracy Shaw Completes First Chemotherapy Day, Shares Emotional Update on Breast Cancer Journey

Actress Tracy Shaw, diagnosed with breast cancer last month, has completed her first day of chemotherapy. In a candid Instagram video, she details the long treatment day, side effects like metallic taste, and her positive mindset. She thanks the NHS staff and sends support to others battling cancer, following her earlier emotional video about the diagnosis and upcoming treatment.

Actress Tracy Shaw , known for her role as Maxine Peacock on Coronation Street , has shared an update on her cancer treatment, revealing she has completed her first day of chemotherapy.

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer last month and posted a video on Instagram detailing her experience. She explained that the treatment lasted from 9am until 5:30pm, noting a delay due to a missing medication delivery, not any issue with the hospital staff. Despite the long day, Shaw expressed a positive outlook, attributing her current feeling to the steroids administered alongside the chemotherapy. A notable side effect she described is a metallic taste that makes all food taste horrible.

She also mentioned occasional surges of energy, comparing them to the Incredible Hulk, and noted her dogs keep their distance sensing her altered state. Shaw concluded her message by thanking the National Health Service (NHS) and sending love and courage to everyone undergoing chemotherapy. She praised the nurses and medical staff as angels for their patience and dedication, advocating for better pay for their work.

This update follows an earlier emotional video where she broke down in tears, confessing she couldn't face the uncertainty and the daily reality of her diagnosis. She spoke about the anxiety of waiting for test results, the fear that the cancer is spreading, and the daunting road ahead. She shared that she would start chemotherapy the following week alongside other patients.

In the intervening period, she had much of her hair cut in preparation for the hair loss that chemotherapy often causes. She initially announced her diagnosis, stating her journey begins and expressing solidarity with other cancer patients, especially survivors. Her specific diagnosis includes HER2-positive breast cancer, a subtype that often requires chemotherapy as part of the treatment plan.

Throughout her updates, Shaw has been open about the physical and emotional challenges while maintaining a message of hope and gratitude for the medical support she receives





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