Tracy Shaw Struggles with Chemo Side Effects After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw has shared an emotional update after undergoing her first chemotherapy session following her breast cancer diagnosis. The actress explained the dangers she must watch out for as she deals with the side effects of the treatment and expressed her frustration with the state of the NHS.

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw has shared an emotional update after undergoing her first chemotherapy session following her breast cancer diagnosis. The 52-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with the disease last month, explained the dangers she must watch out for as she deals with the side effects of the treatment.

Tracy, who has two sons, Luca and Louis, said she now has to have her heart checked and keep an eye on her temperature. She warned that she will have to go into a mini lockdown to protect her immunity while the chemotherapy does its job. The actress also expressed her frustration with the state of the NHS and the lack of investment in hospitals. She encouraged people going through chemo to check their temperature and listen to the guidelines.

Tracy previously played Maxine Peacock on Corrie from 1995 to 2003 and has now completed her first day of chemotherapy. In a new video update, she revealed that she has had chemo from 9am until 5:30pm and is feeling positive, but explained that everything she eats tastes horrible. She also praised the NHS and the nurses who work there, calling them angels for their patience and dedication





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Tracy Shaw Coronation Street Breast Cancer Chemo NHS

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