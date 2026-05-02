Traditional Dryer Sales Surge as UK Prepares for Effective Ban

Consumers are rushing to buy traditional tumble dryers ahead of a government plan to phase out less energy-efficient models, sparking debate over cost, practicality, and consumer choice.

A significant shift is anticipated in the UK household appliance market as the government prepares to phase out gas-fired, air-vented, and condenser tumble dryers , effectively steering consumers towards more energy-efficient heat pump models.

This policy, driven by Labour's commitment to achieving Net Zero targets under the leadership of Ed Miliband, has already sparked a surge in demand for traditional dryers as shoppers react to the impending changes. Retailers across the country are reporting a noticeable increase in sales of the soon-to-be-restricted models, with customers seemingly keen to purchase them before they become unavailable.

The move aligns the UK with existing regulations in the European Union, which implemented similar restrictions on less efficient dryers last year. However, the policy is not without its critics, who raise concerns about the higher upfront cost of heat pump dryers and their potentially longer drying times. The increased demand is particularly evident in Northern Ireland, which already adheres to EU regulations due to Brexit arrangements.

Retailers in the region have observed a substantial uptick in sales as consumers anticipate the enforcement of the new Brussels rules. Appliance World Online's head of sales, Matt Oakes, confirmed a 'massive uptick' in sales of traditional dryers, attributing it to heightened consumer awareness of the upcoming changes. Luke Gammons, director of Wades hardware store, echoed this sentiment, noting that customers are proactively purchasing air-vented dryers knowing they will soon be unable to acquire them.

Beyond the cost factor, Gammons highlighted practical concerns regarding the suitability of heat pump dryers for certain homes. Many customers lack the indoor space required for optimal performance, often relying on outbuildings like garages, where heat pump dryers are known to be less effective, especially in colder temperatures. This limitation poses a significant challenge for a considerable segment of the population. The financial implications of the transition are a key point of contention.

While the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) asserts that heat pump dryers will save households up to £900 over their lifespan due to lower running costs, critics point to the initial price difference, which can be as high as £200 according to a recent Which? investigation. This disparity raises concerns that consumers may face a double burden – a higher initial investment coupled with potential performance limitations in certain environments.

Trevor Dalzell, managing director of Dalzells of Markethill, reported a similar 'rush' for cheaper condenser models last summer in anticipation of EU rule changes. The debate extends to the broader implications of Net Zero legislation, with some, like shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho, arguing against government intervention in consumer choices. Coutinho criticized the policy as an example of Ed Miliband dictating aspects of daily life, from vehicle selection to home heating and even laundry practices.

The situation underscores the complexities of balancing environmental goals with consumer affordability and practical considerations





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Tumble Dryers Net Zero Energy Efficiency Heat Pump Dryers Labour Party Ed Miliband Consumer Spending Brexit Household Appliances

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