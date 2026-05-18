Trafford Centre Closes Down Due to Crowdsourced Watch Release Chaos

Hundreds of shoppers descended on the Trafford Centre in search of a limited-edition watch, leading to alleged fights and the closure of various stores. The Swatch Royal Pop collection, which had a retail price of £335, caused a stampede among eager fans.

Chaos erupted at the Trafford Centre after alleged 'fights' broke out among huge crowds of shoppers trying to get their hands on a limited-edition watch.

Police were called to the shopping center shortly before 6am on Saturday (May 16) as hundreds of people reportedly surged through barriers in a desperate bid to buy the new Royal Pop collection from Swatch. The incident led to disorder as shoppers allegedly 'pushing and shoving' one another and fights broke out outside the Swatch store. Stores across the country were also forced to close due to 'safety considerations' after large crowds gathered at those locations.

According to Swatch UK's Instagram page, the Trafford Centre was forced to shut down after the orderly queue system collapsed within minutes





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Trafford Centre Swatch Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Collection Watches Crowdsourced Chaos Crowds

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