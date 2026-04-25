Trafford Park Rubber Factory Fire: Firefighters Continue to Tackle Blaze

A large fire broke out at a rubber factory in Trafford Park, Manchester, yesterday afternoon, leading to evacuations and ongoing firefighting efforts. Crews are still on scene this morning.

A significant fire incident unfolded at a rubber factory located in Trafford Park , Greater Manchester, yesterday afternoon, prompting a substantial emergency response and ongoing efforts to fully extinguish the blaze.

The incident began with numerous reports – exceeding 100 emergency calls to the 999 service – as a massive column of smoke ascended from the industrial estate, visible across a wide area. Authorities swiftly initiated evacuations, impacting several hundred individuals working in adjacent businesses. Simultaneously, residents in nearby homes were strongly advised to maintain a precautionary stance by keeping their windows and doors securely closed to mitigate potential exposure to smoke and fumes.

The fire is believed to have originated externally, outside the main factory structure, before rapidly spreading to an unoccupied single-story industrial building measuring approximately 30 meters by 30 meters. At the peak of the emergency, a considerable firefighting force was deployed, comprising 11 fire engines and a team of over 50 dedicated firefighters. The situation presented considerable challenges, particularly as the structural integrity of the affected building deteriorated.

Late yesterday afternoon, firefighters were compelled to withdraw to a safer distance as the roof of the severely damaged building collapsed, highlighting the intensity of the fire and the inherent risks involved. A substantial cordon remains firmly in place around the affected factory site this morning, and a contingent of firefighters continues to work diligently on the scene, focusing on complete extinguishment and ensuring the area is rendered safe.

Karl Gibbons, Area Manager for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), addressed the Manchester Evening News yesterday, emphasizing the primary objectives of the response. He stated that the immediate priorities were to contain the fire’s spread and safeguard the well-being of individuals residing and working in the surrounding vicinity. A critical concern was preventing the fire from extending to a neighboring warehouse, a large facility containing a substantial volume of stored goods.

Gibbons commended the crews for their exceptional efforts in successfully containing the fire within the initial building and preventing further escalation. He highlighted the effectiveness of their actions in minimizing risk to the broader community. GMFRS released a statement confirming that firefighters were anticipated to remain on site throughout the evening and overnight, dedicated to fully extinguishing the fire, securing the area, and ensuring the safety of neighboring properties.

A thorough investigation into the cause of the fire will commence once the scene is deemed safe. Residents and neighbors have been thanked for their cooperation and patience during the ongoing incident, and are still advised to keep windows and doors closed while the operation continues. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards within industrial areas and the vital role of emergency services in protecting communities





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Trafford Park Fire Rubber Factory Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Service Evacuation

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