Tragedy in Monaghan: Woman Fatally Injured in Car and Lorry Collision

A deadly car crash in Monaghan, Ireland has claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman. Her car collided with a lorry on the N2 in Castleshane, leaving her dead at the scene.

A devastating car and lorry collision in Monaghan , Ireland , has claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman. Aoife Lennon, a resident of Derrynoose, Co Armagh, and wife of a local Garda officer, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the N2 in Castleshane around 2:45 pm on Wednesday, September 10th. Despite the valiant efforts of emergency medical services, Ms. Lennon succumbed to her injuries. Reports indicate that no other individuals were injured in the collision.

Following a thorough examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, the road has since been reopened, according to the Irish Mirror. Sinn Féin Councillor Niamh Mc Cooey expressed her heartfelt condolences to Ms. Lennon's family, friends, and loved ones on behalf of the close-knit community. She acknowledged the shared grief that words could scarcely capture, highlighting the profound impact of such a young life lost. Councillor Mc Cooey also commended the prompt and dedicated response of An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service, Monaghan Fire and Civil Defence, and Monaghan County Council, emphasizing their professionalism and compassion in the face of tragedy.Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have information regarding this fatal incident to come forward. A spokesperson for the Gardaí urged road users who were traveling in the area between 2:30 pm and 2:50 pm on Wednesday, September 10th, to review any camera footage, including dashcam footage, that may have captured the collision. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Monaghan Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.





