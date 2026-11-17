Maurice Morrow mourns the loss of his wife Lady Jennifer Morrow and daughter Rachel Burrows within 11 hours in the same Northern Ireland hospital ward, prompting national condolences.

Lady Jennifer Morrow and Rachel Burrows, the wife and daughter respectively of DUP chairman Maurice Morrow, have died within hours of each other at the same hospital in Northern Ireland. The double tragedy occurred on Sunday, with Rachel succumbing to cancer in the early hours, followed by Lady Jennifer passing away eleven hours later from a separate illness in the same ward. This devastating loss has united political leaders across Northern Ireland in offering condolences to the Morrow and Burrows families during this period of immense grief.

Details of the Double Hospital Loss

Rachel Burrows passed away surrounded by her family during the early hours of Sunday morning at the hospital following a battle with cancer. Only eleven hours after her death, her mother Lady Jennifer Morrow died in the same hospital ward from what is reported to have been a separate illness. The rapid succession of these deaths has left the family and the wider community in a state of shock and sorrow. Both women will be laid to rest later in the week, with Rachel's funeral scheduled for Wednesday and Lady Jennifer's funeral set for Friday.

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DUP Leader Calls for Party Support

DUP leader Gavin Robinson issued a statement on Monday urging party members to rally around Maurice Morrow, describing his chairman as being in his darkest hour. Robinson extended the deepest sympathy on behalf of the Democratic Unionist Party to Maurice, to Rachel's husband John, and to the entire Morrow and Burrows families. He highlighted that Maurice has been a rock of strength for many through difficult times, and now it is the party's turn to support him. Robinson noted that while Maurice's deep Christian faith has sustained him, his heart is breaking as a husband, father, and grandfather.

National Political Figures Offer Condolences

First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the situation as a tragedy, stating she could not imagine what the family was going through and offering sympathies on behalf of her party. In a social media post, DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said their hearts were absolutely breaking for Maurice, his surviving daughter Victoria, and the whole family circle. Irish Premier Micheál Martin called the loss devastating and offered thoughts and prayers to the families, noting that losing two loved ones within hours is particularly heartbreaking for Lord Morrow.

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TUV Leader and Community Mourning

TUV leader Jim Allister passed on sympathies from his party, stating that such deep family death provokes a sense of sympathy regardless of political alignment. He emphasized that the event is a reminder of the mortality of us all and wished the Morrow family and the DUP sincere Christian condolences. Lord Morrow, a former Stormont minister and former assembly member for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, is now left to navigate this profound personal loss while maintaining his role as a key figure in Northern Irish politics. The community is left to reflect on the strength required to face such unimaginable loss.

Survivors and Future Funeral Arrangements

Lady Jennifer Morrow leaves behind her husband Maurice and her surviving daughter, Victoria. Rachel Burrows leaves behind her husband John and her children, Jack and Isla. The immediate future for the family involves navigating the arrangements for two funerals within a week. The outpouring of support from political rivals and allies alike underscores the deep respect held for the Morrow family in Northern Ireland. As the community mourns, the focus remains on providing comfort and support to Maurice Morrow and the surviving members of both the Morrow and Burrows families during this most difficult of times.