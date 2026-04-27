Tragedy Strikes Shakira Concert Prep: Crew Member Dies in Accident

A crew member died while preparing the stage for Shakira's free concert in Rio de Janeiro. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon, casting a shadow over the upcoming Todo Mundo no Rio festival. Investigations are underway.

A tragic incident has cast a somber shadow over preparations for Shakira 's highly anticipated free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. A crew member involved in assembling the stage structures died on Sunday afternoon after suffering severe crushing injuries to his lower limbs.

According to reports from the state fire brigade, the worker became trapped in a lifting system. First responders provided immediate care at the scene, and the fire department swiftly transported the injured individual to a hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. Event organizers confirmed the accident via an Instagram statement, expressing their full support and condolences to the company involved, its team, and the victim's family.

This devastating event occurs just days before Shakira is scheduled to headline the Todo Mundo no Rio festival this Saturday. The upcoming concert is expected to draw a massive crowd, with previous free concerts in the same location attracting over 2 million attendees – Lady Gaga’s concert last year saw 2.1 million people, and Madonna’s 2024 performance drew an estimated 1.6 million fans.

Shakira herself has been actively promoting the event, sharing alluring images on social media and promising a spectacular show filled with surprises, including guest artists, a new wardrobe, and beloved songs. She has described the festival as 'the biggest show on the planet' and 'the most dreamed-of concert of my life.

' The incident is particularly poignant given the scale of the event and the excitement surrounding Shakira’s performance. The contrast between the celebratory atmosphere and the tragic loss is stark. The Rio de Janeiro Mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, a vocal supporter of Shakira, recently banned another artist, Chappell Roan, from performing in the city due to security concerns, highlighting the high level of scrutiny and planning involved in these large-scale events.

This accident raises serious questions about safety protocols and working conditions for event staff. While the investigation is ongoing, it underscores the inherent risks associated with constructing large-scale stage setups. The victim’s death serves as a stark reminder of the human cost behind these grand spectacles. Shakira, a four-time Grammy winner with a massive social media following of 372.3 million, had been enthusiastically preparing for the concert, even sharing videos of herself sampling Brazilian delicacies.

Following the Rio performance, she is scheduled to continue her $421.6 million-grossing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in California in June. The focus now shifts to supporting the victim’s family and ensuring a thorough investigation to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The event organizers have pledged their full cooperation with authorities and are offering support to those affected by this heartbreaking loss.

Shakira launched her career at the young age of 13, after successfully auditioning for Sony Music Colombia executive Ciro Vargas and securing a record deal for three albums





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Shakira Rio De Janeiro Copacabana Beach Todo Mundo No Rio Concert Accident

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