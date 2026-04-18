Tragedy Strikes Supanova Expo: Pedestrian Deaths and Severe Injuries Following Vehicle Collision

A devastating incident outside Melbourne's Supanova Comic Con has resulted in one fatality and one critically injured pedestrian after a vehicle mounted a pavement. Police are investigating the circumstances and have arrested a suspect.

A shocking event unfolded near the Melbourne Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon, casting a pall over the vibrant atmosphere of the Supanova Comic Con . At approximately 5:00 PM, a grey Toyota veered off the road and onto the pavement, striking two unsuspecting pedestrians.

The horrifying collision tragically claimed the life of one individual at the scene, while the other sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently in a critical condition. The incident occurred just as fans were gathering outside the venue, immersing themselves in the excitement of the popular pop culture convention.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos and disbelief. One bystander, identified only as Tom, recounted the terrifying moments leading up to the impact. He reported hearing a distinct screech of tires, followed by the sight of a vehicle accelerating erratically towards the curb. The car, a grey Toyota, then mounted the pavement, directly impacting the two pedestrians who were present.

Following the initial collision, the driver reportedly performed a U-turn, driving back down the street before the vehicle stalled. At this point, a group of courageous witnesses attempted to intervene and apprehend the driver. Tom further elaborated on the driver's erratic behavior, stating his immediate reaction was to confront the individual, saying, 'You're not going anywhere mate.' Adding a poignant layer to the tragedy, Tom revealed that his wife, a paramedic, was among the first responders and worked tirelessly for twenty minutes to aid one of the victims before emergency services officially arrived.

The aftermath of the incident saw a significant police presence at the scene in Ascot Vale. Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit immediately launched a thorough investigation into the fatal collision. Authorities confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and will be brought in for questioning. However, as of the latest reports, the precise circumstances surrounding the collision remain undetermined, and the investigation is actively ongoing.

Law enforcement is appealing for any witnesses who may have further information to come forward. The devastating event has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the vulnerability of pedestrians and the unexpected dangers that can arise in public spaces. The Supanova Comic Con organizers have yet to release a formal statement, but the focus remains on supporting those affected and ensuring a comprehensive investigation into this deeply regrettable tragedy





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Supanova Comic Con Melbourne Pedestrian Fatality Vehicle Collision Ascot Vale

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