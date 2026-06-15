Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Six People, Including American Singer Oliver Tree

A tragic accident occurred in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of six people, including American singer Oliver Tree. The two helicopters collided in mid-air and crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, igniting a fire that engulfed at least 20 vehicles.

A tragic accident occurred in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , on Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of six people, including American singer Oliver Tree . The two helicopters collided in mid-air and crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, igniting a fire that engulfed at least 20 vehicles.

The footage shows the two aircraft crashing before spiraling towards the ground. Other newly released surveillance footage also surfaced showing one of the helicopters plummeting to the ground as it spins wildly. Dramatic photos and videos have emerged showing the aftermath of the crash, with the mangled helicopters lying over smashed cars and burnt-out vehicles in the electric car dealership's parking lot.

The other victims have been identified as Gaspar Prim, who is also known as Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi, Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves Frota, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Gaspi was just 23 years old and a highly popular content creator in his country. He had nearly three million subscribers on YouTube, where his videos collectively garnered tens of millions of views.

Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil at the scene that it was unclear exactly how the accident unfolded.

The footage shows the two aircraft crashing before spiraling towards the ground New surveillance footage has surfaced showing one of the helicopters plummeting to the ground as it spins wildly Dramatic photos and videos have emerged showing the aftermath of the crash, with the mangled helicopters lying over smashed cars Tree was best known for his viral songs that were popular on social media and his eccentric outfits and hairstyles Tree was seen playing soccer, cooking, getting his bangs trimmed and showing off a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy 'Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary.

'We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened,' he said. Contreiras said rescue workers had discovered one helicopter in flames among the electric cars, with five victims inside. A second helicopter found around 330ft away was carrying only the pilot, who also died. The accident took place in the suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

One witness described seeing a helicopter in flames after the collision and saw a passenger jump to his death from the other aircraft before both hit the ground.

'It was terrifying, absolutely horrifying,' tyre worker Fernandes de Freitas said. Images in local media showed a thick plume of black smoke rising from the car dealership, where several vehicles were on fire. Contreiras said the fact that the aircraft had crashed in the parking area had prevented a higher death toll.

'Given the surrounding residences, the accident could have been far more tragic,' he said. Oliver Tree was a California native born in Santa Cruz. His music was highly popular on social media, and he was known for his eccentric outfits and hairstyles. He was in the midst of a world tour promoting his most recent studio album when the tragic accident occurred.

The tour began in Mexico City on May 30 and was slated to have stops in China, Japan, Antarctica, New Zealand and South Africa. Tree had been seen joyously travelling through Brazil on the trip of a lifetime in a series of bittersweet videos posted online in the hours before he died. He had shared poignant footage of himself playing football as World Cup fever sweeps across the South American country, which has won the championship five times.

Tree was also filmed cooking steaks, riding a motorbike through Rio and singing with local influencers in videos captioned 'American for the 1st time in Brazil' and 'Gringo 24 horas no Brasil.

' Pilots Alexandre Souza (L) and Charles Marsillac (R) are among the six victims of the collision Argentinian influencer Gaspar Prim (L) and DJ Lucas Frota died in the crash Argentinian director Lucas Vignale also died in the helicopter crash Just hours before the crash, Tree posted a video to his Instagram from Rio de Janeiro that he made with Brazilian content creator Iae Break. He captioned the post, 'American for the 1st time in Brazil.

' Tree was seen playing soccer, cooking, getting his bangs trimmed and showing off a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy. On Sunday afternoon, Break posted a series of photos of himself with Tree and wrote in Portuguese, 'I can't believe you guys are gone.

' Tributes from other celebrities have also started pouring in on social media. YouTuber and musician Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, known online as KSI, wrote on X: 'Can't believe I'm actually having to type this. You're 32 man. You should still be here.

You still had so much life to live. So much music to make.

' 'So much content to make. You're a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn't feel rea





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