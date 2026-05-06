Tragic Conclusion to Search for Missing Monk in Orkney Islands

A body has been recovered near the island of Stronsay, believed to be 24-year-old Brother Ignatius who disappeared from the Golgotha Monastery.

The search for a young monk who vanished from a remote monastic community in Scotland has reached a somber and heartbreaking conclusion. Police Scotland confirmed that a body was recovered from the waters near the island of Stronsay at approximately 7.35am on Wednesday.

The operation involved a highly coordinated effort between the RNLI Kirkwall and local coastguards, who responded swiftly to the emergency call. While official identification processes are still underway and the investigation is in its early stages, the recovery brings a tragic end to a search that had gripped the local community and the wider Catholic Church.

The discovery of the body provides a grim answer to the questions that had haunted the searchers for weeks, though the identity of the deceased is yet to be formally confirmed. The missing individual, 24-year-old Justin Evans, known within his religious order as Brother Ignatius, had disappeared from the Golgotha Monastery on Papa Stronsay shortly before midnight on April 11.

He was described as a tall man, standing around six feet, with short hair and a dark beard, and was instantly recognizable by his distinct New Zealand accent. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white robe, which would have been a stark contrast to the rugged, windswept, and often grey landscape of the Orkney Islands.

The monastery, a traditional Catholic institution founded in 1999, serves as a place of profound solitude and intense devotion, but it became the center of a desperate search operation as days turned into weeks, with authorities scouring the coastline and interior of the islands. The Diocese of Aberdeen expressed profound sadness over the event, acknowledging the presumed death of the young monk.

In a gesture of faith and farewell, a Requiem mass was held for Brother Ignatius, during which he was described as having been 'lost to the sea'. His grieving family, some of whom are also members of the religious congregation, travelled to the remote islands to attend the service and participate in a ceremony to erect a memorial cross on Papa Stronsay.

This monument stands as a permanent reminder of a life dedicated to spiritual pursuit that was cut short in the harsh environment of the North Atlantic. The ceremony was a moment of shared grief and spiritual reflection for all those who knew him and the brothers of his order. Further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the tragedy have emerged through statements from Father Michael Mary, one of the founders of the monastic group.

He suggested that Mr. Evans had been struggling with the physical toll of the climate, claiming that the young man had been 'suffering from hypothermia' in the weeks prior to his disappearance. This adds a layer of environmental hardship to the mystery, as the Orkney Islands are known for their volatile weather, biting winds, and freezing temperatures.

The order also shared a touching tribute on social media, noting that Brother Ignatius had made his First Profession on March 19, marking a significant milestone in his journey toward holiness. They mentioned that he had even sought confession shortly before his death, highlighting his spiritual commitment. Legally, the death is currently being treated as unexplained, and a formal report is expected to be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Inspector David Hall had previously emphasized the growing concern as time passed, appealing to the public and any visitors to the islands for information that might lead to his discovery. The collaboration between the police, the coastguard, and the church highlights the complexity of conducting searches in such isolated territories where the terrain is unforgiving.

As the community mourns, the story of Brother Ignatius serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of human life amidst the imposing beauty and danger of the Scottish coast. The spiritual community continues to pray for his soul, recalling his dedication and the peace he sought in the solitude of the monastery





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