Tragic death at Royal Windsor Horse Show, tributes for soldier

The Sun has named the soldier who lost her life during a display at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were present when the incident occurred, but they were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later. A multi-agency investigation into the incident is under way.

THE SOLDIER who tragically lost her life during a display at the Royal Windsor Horse Show has been named by The Sun . King Charles stood with members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery as they took part in a Royal salute at the Royal Windsor Horse Show .

The King and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were present when the incident occurred, but 'were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later', according to Buckingham Palace. Tributes have been pouring in for Gunner Ciara, of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, after she passed away at the scene.

Eleanor Lucas Bell, a friend of Ciara, praised her in a post, saying she was 'the very pinnacle of equestrianism,' adding that watching her was part of what inspired her to consider joining the equestrian world.

'No matter the experience, talent or preparation, we work alongside powerful animals and accept risks every time we sit in the saddle,' Bell wrote. Following her death, a multi-agency investigation into the incident is underway. The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole Royal Family are with the victim's loved ones and military colleagues at this time of grief





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