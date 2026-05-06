Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Brooke Wiggins Ruled as Accident by Coroner

A coroner has ruled that the death of a young girl in Surrey, caused by a falling tree branch while using a rope swing, was an unforeseeable accident, despite criticisms regarding local council maintenance.

The tragic passing of twelve-year-old Brooke Wiggins , who died after a massive tree branch collapsed on her while she was enjoying a rope swing, has been officially ruled as an accident by a coroner.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on November 9, 2024, in Banstead, Surrey, just a few days before the young girl was set to celebrate her thirteenth birthday. According to evidence presented at the South London Coroner's Court, Brooke was playing with her friends when a large branch, to which a rope swing had been attached, suddenly snapped. The weight of the falling limb crushed the child beneath it, leading to her untimely death.

Assistant coroner Ivor Collett presided over the case, acknowledging that while there were criticisms regarding the maintenance of the tree, the event was not something that could have been reasonably foreseen or prevented by the authorities involved. Despite the official ruling, the family of Brooke Wiggins has expressed profound disappointment and grief. Her father, Lee Wiggins, issued a statement through his legal representatives asserting that the death of his daughter was entirely avoidable.

He emphasized that a twelve-year-old child would never perceive playing on a swing as a life-threatening risk. Mr. Wiggins believes that the local council failed in its duty of care to ensure public safety and that if the responsible officials had performed their jobs with greater diligence, this tragedy could have been averted.

His primary hope now is that the loss of his daughter serves as a wake-up call to others, raising awareness about the hidden dangers of such environments so that no other family must endure the same devastating heartbreak. During the inquest, the maintenance history of the tree was scrutinized in detail. It was revealed that Surrey County Council, the body responsible for the tree's upkeep, had conducted a review in May 2022.

At that time, it was recommended that ivy be removed from the tree to allow for better inspections in the future. This work was assigned a priority rating of five, which council manager Katherine McDonald testified meant the task should have been completed within twelve months.

However, the inquest heard that there was no concrete plan to execute this work. Furthermore, a scheduled re-inspection for May 2024 never took place because the council prioritized other inspections. This failure to follow through was highlighted by Gordon Carson of the Health and Safety Executive, who noted that the council could provide no evidence of a system to flag overdue inspections or document why the May 2024 visit was deferred.

Adding to the complexity of the case was a confusion regarding land ownership. While Surrey County Council was tasked with the maintenance of the tree, the actual land it stood upon belonged to the London Borough of Sutton. Following the accident, a serious incident group decided to monolith the tree, essentially reducing it to a stump, even though the rest of the tree was considered healthy.

The council also admitted that Brooke's family was not included in the discussions regarding the tree's future, claiming the process was purely administrative and that involving the grieving family might have been insensitive. In his final verdict, Mr. Collett rejected the notion that the council's inspection regime was deficient to the point of negligence.

He argued that tree inspection is far more nuanced and flexible than highway inspection, requiring a reactive approach based on limited public resources and a vast number of trees. He stated there was no sound evidence that a May 2024 inspection would have definitely uncovered the crack, which was not visible from ground level, or the rope swing itself.

He also dismissed the idea that warning signs would have prevented the tragedy, noting that it is highly unlikely that energetic children or teenagers would have paid attention to such notices. Ultimately, the coroner concluded that the systems in place were reasonable given the circumstances, leaving the death of Brooke Wiggins as a terrible, unforeseeable accident





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Brooke Wiggins Surrey County Council Coroner's Inquest Public Safety Accident

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