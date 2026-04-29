Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old Musician in Tahiti Speedboat Accident Sparks Outrage

The parents of Eddie Jarman, a 14-year-old musician killed by a speedboat while snorkeling in Tahiti, have condemned the dismissal of a manslaughter investigation, alleging negligence and reckless driving by the boat's pilot.

A tragic incident unfolded in August 2020 when 14-year-old Eddie Jarman , a gifted musician and student at Cumnor House, Danehill, lost his life in a devastating accident while snorkeling near Mo'orea, Tahiti.

The young boy was checking the anchor of his family's yacht in Opunohu Bay when a fast-moving, unlicensed speedboat struck him, causing catastrophic injuries to his chest and head. The boat, piloted by a local man with his girlfriend beside him, was traveling through a navigation channel used by vessels approaching the beach. Despite immediate efforts by emergency teams to save Eddie, he was pronounced dead in Afareaitu later that day.

The family, who were on a round-the-world trip, described the ordeal as a nightmare that shattered their lives. Eddie's parents, Harry Jarman and Barbara Genda, have since been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the investigation conducted by French Polynesian authorities. They believe the speedboat was traveling too fast and too close to their yacht, and they suspect the pilot was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The couple in the speedboat had reportedly consumed wine during lunch and had been partying until 2am the previous night. However, blood tests conducted on the pilot came back negative for alcohol, a result Eddie's parents dispute. They claim the investigation was flawed and that repeated attempts to question the evidence were ignored by local authorities.

The inquest in Brighton heard that Eddie, who was wearing an orange snorkel with a red tip, was clearly visible to other sailors in the area. His mother, Barbara Genda, testified that a witness in a boat 50 meters away could see Eddie, making it inconceivable that the speedboat driver did not notice him.

The speedboat pilot, whose navigation license had expired, told French Polynesian police that he felt the boat hit something underwater, initially thinking it was a piece of wood or a turtle. Eddie's father, Harry Jarman, described the speedboat as traveling at full speed, practically skimming the water's surface, and accused the pilot of reckless driving. The family's yacht was anchored in Opunohu Bay, and Eddie had strayed up to 15 meters away while snorkeling.

The inquest also revealed that the speedboat was thought to be traveling within the 20-knot speed limit, but Eddie's parents believe it was moving much faster. Moments after the collision, Eddie's parents heard the woman in the speedboat shouting and saw their son being cradled in the water, covered in blood. Despite their efforts to save him, Eddie succumbed to his injuries.

The manslaughter investigation launched in Tahiti was later dismissed by a judge, a decision that Eddie's parents strongly condemned. They have called for justice for their son, arguing that the pilot's actions were negligent and reckless. The inquest concluded with area coroner Joe Turner stating that Eddie had been snorkeling in a horizontal position when he was hit by the boat propeller, suffering traumatic injuries that led to his untimely death.

The family's quest for accountability continues as they seek answers and justice for their beloved son





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eddie Jarman Tahiti Accident Speedboat Collision Manslaughter Investigation Family's Quest For Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family of Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska Pays Tribute After Tragic Death in Soho Nightclub IncidentThe family of Polish influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska has shared their grief after her death following a collision outside a Soho nightclub. Gabrielle Precious Carrington, a former X Factor finalist, has been charged with murder. The incident has sparked an outpouring of support and tributes on social media.

Read more »

Spanish Bull-Running Festival Turns Tragic: Breeder Gored to DeathA 30-year-old bull breeder, Santiago Barrero San Roman, died after being gored by a bull during the San Marcos festival in Beas de Segura, Spain. The incident occurred during a traditional bull-running event, and follows a recent serious injury to renowned matador Morante de la Puebla.

Read more »

Coroner's co-sleeping warning after tragic death of five-week old baby in Co AntrimThe five-week-old was found unresponsive at his home in January 2024

Read more »

Mother Accused of Infanticide Insists Death Was a Tragic AccidentNicole Blain, 30, denies murdering her 19-day-old daughter, Thea Wilson, claiming the baby's death was a tragic accident and she would 'never in a million years' harm her child. The trial at the High Court in Glasgow has heard conflicting accounts of the events leading to Thea's death, with the prosecution alleging Blain caused fatal injuries through shaking and blunt force trauma.

Read more »

Mum's 'tragic' death of undiagnosed heart condition five weeks after giving birthCathy MacGuinness, 40, died just five weeks after giving birth after suffering a cardiac arrest at home

Read more »

Vet issues urgent tulip warning for dog owners after tragic sudden deathDr Sarah Page-Jones has shared information about the toxicity of tulips to help owners better understand.

Read more »