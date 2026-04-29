Tragic Death of Pregnant Beauty Therapist Highlights Failures in Medical Care and Ketamine Abuse

A 22-year-old beauty therapist died from septic shock after years of ketamine abuse led to severe bladder damage and a fatal urinary tract infection. Medical staff failed to detect her pregnancy during multiple hospital visits, raising concerns about the quality of care she received. The inquest revealed systemic failures and the devastating impact of substance abuse on health.

A tragic case has emerged involving Zoe Tighe, a 22-year-old pregnant beauty therapist who succumbed to septic shock following a severe urinary tract infection (UTI) exacerbated by years of ketamine abuse .

Over a six-week period leading up to her death in 2023, Tighe visited James Paget Hospital (JPH) in Gorleston, Norfolk, on four separate occasions, each time complaining of lower abdominal pain. Despite her repeated hospital visits, medical staff failed to conduct a pregnancy test, unaware that she was 14 weeks pregnant. By the time her pregnancy was discovered during her final hospital admission, the infection had already caused the death of her unborn child.

Tighe suffered three cardiac arrests shortly after labor was induced and ultimately passed away. The inquest into her death revealed that hospital staff had overlooked critical aspects of her condition, focusing primarily on her ketamine use rather than exploring other potential health issues. Her mother, Jane Tighe, expressed frustration, stating that the medical team 'didn’t look beyond her ketamine use' and showed little interest in investigating further.

While coroner Johanna Thompson acknowledged missed opportunities to detect the pregnancy, she concluded that these failings did not directly cause Tighe’s death, as there was no evidence of infection in the fetus, placenta, or birth canal. Instead, Thompson ruled that Tighe’s death was due to septic shock from a UTI, compounded by complications from her long-term ketamine misuse. Tighe’s struggle with ketamine began after the death of her father when she was 17.

By the age of 20, she was suffering from severe bladder ulceration, chronic pain, incontinence, and frequent urinary infections. She was referred to a specialist ketamine bladder service in March 2021 but had already left her job due to the debilitating pain. In early 2023, she completed a rehabilitation program but relapsed within two weeks.

An independent expert witness, Dr. Krishnan Anantharamakrishnan, testified that Tighe had reached stage three ketamine bladder syndrome, the most severe level, where the bladder contracts so severely that urine flows back toward the kidneys. This condition is often irreversible without major surgery, and continued ketamine use makes treatment even more challenging. Normal painkillers were ineffective in managing her symptoms. Tighe’s health deteriorated rapidly in the months leading up to her death.

After visiting her GP with abdominal pain, she was admitted to JPH on April 24, followed by additional visits on May 22, June 2, and June 7. She was repeatedly prescribed antibiotics, but her condition worsened. By June 22, she had attempted suicide due to the unbearable pain. On June 24, she collapsed at home and was rushed back to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with sepsis and discovered to be pregnant, though the baby had already died.

A CT scan revealed a severe kidney infection, and she was transferred to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for emergency care. Despite efforts to stabilize her, she suffered cardiac arrest on June 25 and died the following day. Thompson noted that while Tighe’s pregnancy might have influenced her willingness to seek additional medical support, it was not the cause of the fatal infection.

She also highlighted that JPH had implemented new protocols since Tighe’s death, including routine blood testing for all women of childbearing age. In a heartfelt statement, Tighe’s mother described her daughter as someone with 'everything to live for,' including a promising career and a loving home.

However, her physical health had been severely compromised by the pain and complications of ketamine use. Despite seeking help through support groups and frequent GP visits, Tighe’s pain remained relentless. Ketamine, a drug used as an anesthetic in both human and veterinary medicine, can lead to severe health issues with long-term use, including memory problems, anxiety, depression, and paranoia.

Tighe’s case underscores the devastating consequences of substance abuse and the critical need for comprehensive medical care that addresses all potential health concerns, not just those immediately apparent





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Septic Shock Ketamine Abuse Medical Negligence Pregnancy Complications Urinary Tract Infection

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