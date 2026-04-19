Tragic Head-On Collision Claims Two Lives on M90 After Wrong-Way Driver

A devastating head-on crash on the M90 has resulted in the deaths of two male drivers after a vehicle was observed traveling the wrong way on the motorway. The incident led to significant road closures and an ongoing investigation by Police Scotland.

A harrowing head-on collision on the M90 motorway has tragically claimed the lives of two men, following reports of a vehicle traveling in the incorrect direction. Police Scotland confirmed the devastating incident occurred around 10:30 PM on Friday, when a grey Ford Kuga was spotted driving northbound on the southbound carriageway near junction seven. The vehicle subsequently collided with a white Vauxhall Corsa, which was proceeding in the correct southbound direction.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 44-year-old man in the Ford Kuga and a 20-year-old man in the Vauxhall Corsa, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Emergency services were immediately dispatched, and the force has since been in the somber process of informing the families of the deceased. The sheer severity of the collision necessitated a prolonged closure of the M90, with the section between junctions six and nine remaining shut for approximately 16 hours. This extended closure allowed investigators and emergency personnel crucial time to meticulously examine the crash site and gather evidence. The northbound carriageway also experienced a brief closure overnight due to the ongoing operational requirements. Chief Inspector Lyne Williamson, of the Operational Support Division, expressed profound sympathy for the families involved, stating, My thoughts are with the families of both the men who died following this tragic incident. An intensive investigation has been launched to meticulously piece together the full circumstances surrounding the crash. Police Scotland is appealing for any witnesses who were traveling on the M90 at the time of the incident, or anyone possessing dashcam footage that could prove vital to the inquiry, to come forward and contact officers as a matter of urgency. Information can be relayed by calling 101, quoting reference number 3758 of April 17, 2026. The closure has since been lifted, and the M90 has reopened to traffic, but the investigation into this catastrophic event continues





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M90 Crash Wrong-Way Driver Fatal Collision Police Scotland Motorway Incident

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