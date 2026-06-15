Tragic Mid-Air Helicopter Collision Claims Lives of Six Including Internet Star Oliver Tree in Rio de Janeiro

A detailed report on the mid-air helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro that killed six people, including American singer and internet star Oliver Tree, exploring the tragic incident, the victims, the eyewitness accounts, and the global outpouring of grief from the online community.

A devastating mid-air collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning resulted in the death of six individuals, among them American internet personality and singer Oliver Tree , who was 32 years old.

The incident occurred above an electric car dealership in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood. According to witness accounts, one of the helicopters was engulfed in flames following the impact, and a passenger from the other aircraft was seen attempting to escape by jumping before both machines fell to the ground. The crash site became a scene of catastrophic destruction, with the wreckage of both helicopters and several ground vehicles bursting into flames, creating a chaotic and terrifying spectacle for onlookers.

Emergency services responded to the fiery wreckage, but unfortunately all six passengers on board the two aircraft perished in the tragedy. The victims have been identified as Oliver Tree, his friend Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim, 23, who was known online as Gaspi, Argentine director and screenwriter Lucas Vignale, 29, Brazilian music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, 21, and the two pilots, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

The passenger who was witnessed jumping from the helicopter was one of the six fatalities, as confirmed by authorities. The investigation into the cause of the collision is now underway, with officials carefully examining the scorched debris scattered across the dealership premises to piece together the events that led to this catastrophic loss of life. The accident has sent shockwaves through the online creator community and among Oliver Tree's vast global fanbase.

In the days leading up to the trip, Tree had been sharing a series of vibrant and joyful videos from his time in Brazil, which was part of the South American leg of his extensive 'Love You Madly, Hate You Badly World's First' tour, a ambitious 30-country journey. The footage showed him experiencing the local culture with enthusiasm; he was seen playing football amid World Cup excitement, cooking steaks, riding a motorbike through the streets of Rio de Janeiro, and singing and dancing with numerous Brazilian influencers.

These posts, captioned with phrases like 'American for the 1st time in Brazil' and 'Gringo 24 horas no Brasil,' painted a picture of an artist fully immersed in the adventure of a lifetime. This stark contrast between the recent, lively documentation of his journey and the sudden, violent end has amplified the sense of grief and disbelief among his followers. Tributes have poured in from around the world, with fellow British YouTube star KSI expressing his profound shock and sorrow.

In a heartfelt social media post, KSI wrote, 'Can't believe I'm actually having to type this. You're 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live.

So much music to make. So much content to make. You're a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn't feel real.

Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro.

' Other Brazilian content creators who had collaborated with Tree during his stay, such as Akihito and Lucas Vinícius, also shared mournful tributes, remembering him as incredibly talented, beloved, and full of life. This tragedy is compounded by other recent revelations from Tree; just months before his death, he had publicly stated that none of his estate would be passed on to his family, with all his wealth intended for a foundation dedicated to supporting child artists-a final testament to his commitment to nurturing future talent.

With a massive following of over 2.6 million on Instagram and a career that began in his teenage years around 2010, Oliver Tree's untimely passing represents a significant loss to the music and digital entertainment landscape, cutting short a world tour and a prolific creative period. The Brazilian authorities, through their meticulous investigation into the wreckage, will aim to provide answers on how such a disaster could occur in the skies over Rio





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oliver Tree Helicopter Crash Rio De Janeiro Mid-Air Collision KSI Tribute Youtuber Death Brazil Tour Accident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oliver Tree Among Six Killed in Mid-Air Helicopter Collision in Rio de JaneiroAmerican singer Oliver Tree was among six fatalities in a mid-air helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro. The accident, which also claimed the lives of a YouTuber and two pilots, occurred over a car dealership parking lot, limiting further casualties.

Read more »

Iconic singer killed in horror helicopter crash months before Manchester showSinger Oliver Tree was among those killed in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro

Read more »

Helicopter Crash in Rio de Janeiro Claims Lives of Singer Oliver Tree and OthersA helicopter crash in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Rio de Janeiro, resulted in the deaths of several individuals including American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree. The Brazilian Air Force's CENIPA has launched an investigation into the incident involving two aircraft. Among the victims were Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Oliver Tree, known for his album "Ugly Is Beautiful," was in South America for his tour and had recently performed in São Paulo. Tributes have poured in from fans and fellow musicians following the tragic news.

Read more »

Two helicopters collide in mid-air over Rio de Janeiro, killing six including singer Oliver TreeA mid-air collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro resulted in the deaths of six people, including American singer Oliver Tree and Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim. The helicopters crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership, igniting a fire that engulfed at least 20 vehicles due to their lithium batteries. Authorities have released the names of the victims, which also include Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Rescue workers found one helicopter in flames among the electric cars with five victims inside, while the second helicopter, carrying only the pilot, was found nearby. The crash scattering aircraft parts hundreds of meters away, and officials believe the dealership location prevented a higher death toll.

Read more »