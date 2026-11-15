Tragic Sumter County Crash Kills Two Children and a Woman

Florida Highway Patrol confirms a multi-vehicle pileup in Sumter County killed Justice Larson, Kailee Thompson, and a woman after a Ford F-150 failed to slow down.

A devastating traffic collision in Sumter County, Florida, resulted in the deaths of two children and an adult woman on Saturday evening. The tragic incident unfolded just after 7:45pm when a four-vehicle pileup occurred near an intersection on County Road 652. Justice Larson, aged 11, and his cousin Kailee Thompson, aged 10, were among those fatally injured in the crash.

Sequence of the Deadly Collision

The fatal accident began when a Nissan NV was waiting to turn at the intersection. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 54-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 failed to reduce speed as he approached the same intersection. The Ford driver slammed into a Jeep Compass from behind with significant force.

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The impact pushed the Jeep Compass directly into the rear of the stationary Nissan NV. This collision caused the Jeep Compass to overturn and land in the southbound lanes of traffic. Moments later, another Jeep Compass, driven by a 32-year-old man from Spring Hill, struck the overturned vehicle. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol stated that both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Victims and Family Connections

Justice Larson and Kailee Thompson were traveling in the first Jeep Compass, which was driven by a 53-year-old woman from Bushnell. Authorities believe this driver was also a family member of the children. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The three individuals had been returning home from a youth football game in Sumter County.

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Recent social media activity highlights the timing of the tragedy. Justice Larson's mother, Jade Larson, posted a message celebrating a win for his team, The Wolfpack, at 7:40pm. The post included photos of her son and was published just five minutes before the fatal crash occurred. The team had celebrated their victory immediately before the group began their journey home.

Community Grief and Financial Support

The loss has devastated the local community and sports teams associated with the victims. A GoFundMe campaign for the Larson family has already raised over $16,000. The fundraiser page identifies Justice Larson as the grandson of former Florida Governor Rick Scott. It also notes that Scott's wife, Maria, was killed in the accident, and his daughter was critically injured and undergoing surgery.

Friends and teammates have expressed profound sorrow over the event. Another GoFundMe page for Kailee Thompson described her as heartbreakingly killed alongside her cousin and grandmother. Amber Irene Osvold, a friend of Kailee's mother, Ashley Spinosa Thompson, stated that she has been in shambles since hearing the news. She described Kailee as being like a child to her own family.

Investigation into Driver Conduct

While the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the mechanical and behavioral aspects of the crash, social media posts have alleged that the driver of the Ford F-150 was under the influence of alcohol. A family friend, John Adams, posted on Facebook regarding prayers for the victims and mentioned a drunk driver, although these claims remain unconfirmed by official authorities.

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Drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the pileup suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They received treatment at a hospital and were not in critical condition. The exact legal charges for the 54-year-old Ford driver have not yet been filed, but the investigation is ongoing. The community remains in mourning as multiple funerals are planned for the victims of this sudden and violent accident.