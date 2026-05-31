Train Conductor Punched, Loses Tooth After Confronting Ticketless Passenger

A Northern Trains conductor was left with a lost tooth and mental health struggles after being punched by a passenger he asked to leave for not having a ticket. The attacker, Finley Seggie, received a suspended sentence for actual bodily harm.

Peter Corley, a 62-year-old train conductor for Northern Trains , was violently assaulted by a passenger he asked to leave for lacking a valid ticket. The incident occurred on December 14, 2024, aboard a York-bound service traveling from Leeds.

After Peter requested tickets from Finley Seggie, 21, and his companion, both were unable to produce any. Seggie responded with verbal abuse and, upon being told they would have to disembark at the next stop, East Garforth, he advanced and punched Peter in the mouth. The punch was so forceful that it knocked out his upper right incisor and caused him to fall back, his glasses flying off.

Peter described the scene as shocking and fast, noting he saw his tooth fly out and was covered in blood. Passengers on the train were visibly shocked by the attack. Peter, a former West Yorkshire Police custody inspector who had joined Northern Trains in 2018, completed his journey to York after the assault before meeting with British Transport Police and then going to York Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The dental work required to repair the damage cost approximately £3,000, which was covered by Northern Trains. Beyond the physical injury, Peter suffered mental health difficulties that ultimately forced him to leave his job as a conductor. He now works as a supermarket customer team member and delivery driver. Seggie was identified through CCTV footage and arrested in February 2025.

He initially claimed the punch was in self-defence but later pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm (ABH) at Leeds Crown Court. On May 5, 2025, he received a 16-month suspended sentence. Peter, while satisfied with the legal outcome, expressed a preference for restorative justice, saying he would have liked to meet Seggie face to face to ask why he resorted to violence.

He stated he bears no grudge, believing many who break the law are essentially good people who have chosen a wrong path. The incident highlights the risks faced by transport workers when enforcing fare rules and the rising concern over passenger aggression in public transit. Peter's background in law enforcement did not prepare him for such an unprovoked attack, which he described as occurring despite the general pre-Christmas cheer on the train.

The assault has left lasting physical and emotional effects, but Peter remains compassionate toward his assailant. The case draws attention to the broader issue of violence against railway staff and the need for better protection measures. Northern Trains covered the dental costs and likely supported Peter through the aftermath, but the event underscores how quickly routine duty can turn dangerous.

Peter's story, shared with Talk to The Press, illustrates both the trauma of being attacked at work and the possibility of finding closure without bitterness. The suspended sentence for Seggie may be seen by some as lenient, though Peter himself does not harbour resentment. This incident serves as a reminder that fare enforcement can provoke extreme reactions and that workers deserve safe environments.

As public transport continues to recover from pandemic-related changes in passenger behaviour, ensuring the safety of staff remains a critical challenge for operators and lawmakers alike





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Train Assault Northern Trains Passenger Violence Ticket Inspection ABH Restorative Justice Transport Worker Safety

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