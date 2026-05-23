Train Lovers Paradise: Abandoned Railway Station Transformed into Cozy Retreat

Cecilia Chavez-Brandon and her husband Paul Kirwan, originally from Mexico, have created a dream renovation project by transforming an abandoned 19th-century railway station in Bromyard, North Herefordshire, into a cozy retreat for train lovers.

A couple has turned an abandoned 19th-century railway station into a romantic retreat , spending more than £50,000 to transform it into a cozy retreat for train lovers .

Cecilia Chavez-Brandon and her husband Paul Kirwan became railway enthusiasts after purchasing the rowden Mill Station in 2017 and renovating carriages and track. They created luxury accommodations from an old brake van and an inspection saloon coach, turning it into a unique 'time capsule' experience. The railway has become their full-time job, with steady streams of visitors keen to experience living in a train carriage from a bygone era





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Retreat Train Lovers Railway Enthusiasts Luxury Accommodations Abandoned Station Romantic Retreat Brought Back To Life

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