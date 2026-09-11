Witnesses describe Huntingdon train stabbings at Cambridge Crown Court trial

A passenger on a London-bound LNER train said he feared a suicide bomber during a mass stabbing at Huntingdon, as the trial of Anthony Williams continues at Cambridge Crown Court. Williams denies 10 counts of attempted murder on the train and four other attempted murders.

A passenger on a train where a mass stabbing took place said he initially thought there might have been a suicide bomber, a court has heard.

Milan Campion was travelling on a London-bound LNER service on 1 November last year when it made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire. He gave evidence in a video-recorded police interview played to jurors at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday. Campion said he got on the train at Grantham, and many of the passengers had been to the Nottingham Forest v Manchester United match.

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Anthony Williams Found In Train Toilet

He told the court he earlier opened a toilet door to find the defendant, Anthony Williams, inside. He said Williams was just sitting on it staring at the ground, and it was weird that he had not locked the door. The court heard how Campion, who is not one of those Williams is accused of trying to kill, later heard people shout there was a guy with a knife.

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He described a big chain of us running down the aisle shouting to follow us. He said he thought it might have been a suicide bomber so I need to get as far away as possible to maximise your chance of survival if it goes off. Campion said fleeing passengers ended up at some catering bit of the train, and some people tried to use items of luggage to shield themselves.

He said he saw a man slashing with a knife, adding that it was quite slow slashing, almost like stay away. He said there were breaks when he was not slashing and he was just standing there holding a knife shouting. The witness said Williams was threatening everyone indiscriminately, so he came to the conclusion that he was not sound of mind. He said Williams was remonstrating with no-one in particular and was shouting something he could not understand.

Passengers Fled Attacker On Train

He just looked angry, you could see the anger in his eyes, the witness said. Max Bendel said in a video interview that he was a passenger on the train when the attacker pounces on the guy sitting there. Mr Bendel said he ran away. Passenger Decio Gutierrez-Xavier said in a statement read by prosecutor Matthew Sorel-Cameron that he genuinely believed I was running for my life and was concerned the attacker would eventually reach us.

The trial also heard from witness Dinaria Soares, who was sat across from footballer Jonathan Gjoshe, who jurors have heard was among those stabbed. She said she was surprised and confused to see the knifeman hit Gjoshe on the shoulder before then realising the attacker was stabbing him with a lot of force. The court heard she went to the front of the train where people were trapped like sardines as there was nowhere else to move.

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Jurors watched a video interview with Malani Ranawake, who was travelling in carriage J where the court has heard Williams attack began. She said she witnessed him stabbing a man and Williams said I am not going to leave anyone. Ranawake, who later hid in a toilet, said the defendant looked at her but did not look cross or angry.

Mental Health Issues Discussed In Trial

During the prosecution opening, jurors were told Williams has some mental health issues which may or may not become relevant during this trial. The attack saw 10 people stabbed when a knifeman made his way through several carriages, forcing the train to divert to Huntingdon. Anthony Williams, 33, of Peterborough, denies 10 counts of attempted murder on the train. He is also charged with four other attempted murders following earlier incidents in Peterborough and London.

Prosecutors allege that on 31 October he tried to kill three people in Peterborough. He is also charged with attempting to murder a 17-year-old boy in the early hours of 1 November on a DLR train at Pontoon Dock station in east London. He denies all the charges, including one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Judge Mr Justice Calver earlier told jurors at Cambridge Crown Court that whether Williams carried out the attacks is not in question. He said they must consider whether he intended to kill. The trial continues.