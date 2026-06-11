Dino Donaldson jailed for life with 23-year minimum for murder of student Anojan Gnaneswaran at Strawberry Hill station

Dino Donaldson, 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years for murdering accounting student Anojan Gnaneswaran, 21, at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham on January 9, 2024.

Dino Donaldson, 22, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for murdering Anojan Gnaneswaran, 21, at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham, south-west London.

The sentencing took place at the Old Bailey on Friday by Judge Angela Rafferty KC. Donaldson had chased the victim onto the tracks and stabbed him in the chest, abdomen and thigh after a fight broke out on the platform. The fight was between two groups of men over a drug deal of £50 for 10 MDMA tablets. Mr Gnaneswaran, who studied accounting and finance, died at the scene shortly after midnight on January 9, 2024.

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Dino Donaldson CCTV Evidence and Arrest

Less than an hour later, Donaldson was caught on CCTV on the N87 night bus smiling and laughing. He was also recorded on the audio of a doorbell camera saying: I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah. Donaldson, of Ealing, west London, was found by police hiding in a cupboard when officers came to arrest him at his home on January 11, 2024.

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Officers found 74 wraps of crack and heroin in his bedroom with a street value of more than £1,000. In April, Donaldson was found guilty of murder in a retrial at the Old Bailey. He was 19 at the time of the attack. The court heard Donaldson stabbed Mr Gnaneswaran once in the abdomen, leading him to flee onto the tracks.

The defendant followed him and stabbed him in the chest as he lay on the tracks. Judge Rafferty said: Tensions rose and by the time of the encounter on platform two members of your group were being challenged and asked to identify themselves. What had begun as an unpleasant encounter between two groups of young men rapidly descended into violent chaos. This was a savage and merciless killing of a helpless young man who was on the ground.

Donaldson Trauma History and Victim Statements

Mitigating, Donaldson's barrister Dean George KC said his client has a significant history of substantial trauma which has been verified by social services. He had suffered from physical punishment, emotional punishment and mental punishment. In a statement from Mr Gnaneswaran's brother Ashvin, who witnessed his brother's murder, read to the court by the prosecution, he said: I know I will never meet anyone like him ever again.

I refused to believe my brother passed away to the point where I continued doing CPR even though I know he'd stopped breathing. In Mr Gnaneswaran's father Nesar Gnaneswaran's statement, read to the court by prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC, he said his eldest son was academically gifted but also talented in sports and held a black belt in karate. We were lucky to have him in our lives for the short time we did. But he should still be here.

Our family will never be the same. The impact of his loss is so much more than can be written down here or conveyed to the court. The court heard Donaldson was first convicted of possession of a knife in a trial at Southwark Crown Court in 2025.

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He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess class A drugs, in relation to the purchase of ecstasy tablets from the victim, for which he was sentenced to six months imprisonment to run concurrently to his life sentence. British Transport Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: What started as an argument over a drug deal ended in a young man's future being stolen from him by a remorseless criminal.

Police Condemn Cowardice and Remorseless Killing

Donaldson showed his true colours as a coward by arming himself with a knife that night. His cowardice has continued by never accepting responsibility and admitting his crime - thankfully the jury saw through his lies. He will live the rest of his life knowing he has taken someone else's, and he deserves every minute of his 23-year minimum sentence.

Anojan's family have been left with an unfillable void in their lives after their talented son and brother was taken from them in the most brutal circumstances imaginable. I want to pay tribute to them all, for the strength, dignity and patience they've shown throughout this case. In a statement issued through British Transport Police, the family said: Anojan was in his third year at university studying accounting and finance, and he was so excited for his future.

He excelled at all sports and had achieved first-dan black belt in karate - he competed in the World and European championships in karate, and we will all miss him so much.