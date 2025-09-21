Tranquility Shattered: Travelers' Encampment Disrupts Oxfordshire Nature Reserve, Leading to Theft and Fear

A nature reserve in Oxfordshire, known for its peace and beauty, was invaded by a group of travelers. The incident resulted in theft, intimidation, and a disruption of the local community's sense of security. The popular Pygmy goats Randall and Lawrence were stolen. The local community and police collaborated to find the animals and reunite them with their owners.

Mowbray Fields nature reserve , typically a serene sanctuary boasting a wildflower meadow, a gentle stream, and abundant wildlife, experienced a jarring disruption last week. This five-and-a-half acre haven, nestled between the southern edge of Didcot and the charming village of East Hagbourne in Oxfordshire , usually attracts dog-walkers, cyclists, and ramblers seeking a countryside escape. However, this tranquility was shattered by the arrival of a convoy of travelers.

Local residents reported a tense atmosphere from the outset, with the newcomers allegedly shouting from their vehicles, 'Lock your doors…the gypsies are here!' The nature reserve, previously untouched by such incidents, was taken by surprise. Over the course of six days, the travelers were accused of a string of offenses. These included the theft of two beloved Pygmy goats, Randall and Lawrence, who even had their own popular TikTok account. Residents reported threats, including one instance involving a pitchfork, and the reserve was left strewn with human waste and litter. A wooden gate, providing access to the beauty spot, was forced open last Wednesday, the intruders using bolt cutters to sever a security chain and padlock. Approximately eight caravans and campervans established a camp in one corner of the field, their generators disrupting the nighttime peace. The incident underscores the vulnerability of such areas and the impact of unauthorized encampments on local communities. The unauthorized encampment quickly escalated from a minor intrusion to a significant disturbance. The travelers, ignoring an eviction order issued by Oxfordshire County Council, which was affixed to a wooden fence post, saw their numbers swell on Sunday. They eventually departed on Monday evening, crossing the border into Berkshire, but not before leaving a shadow of fear and intimidation over the once-peaceful area. The local community was shaken by the events, particularly in East Hagbourne. The theft of the pygmy goats, owned by Justine Shepperson, 57, added another layer of distress. Randall, easily identifiable by his unique horn configuration, and Lawrence, with his distinct leg markings, were stolen from a nearby farm field on Monday afternoon. The situation sparked an immediate response. Shepperson and her son, Tom Goodenough, 21, launched a Facebook campaign, leveraging their social media presence, which included regular videos of the goats. This campaign, boosted by amateur sleuths, aided the police in tracking the travelers to a new site, Prospect Park in Reading, Berkshire, some 20 miles away. The goats were found tied to a tree, unharmed. They were recovered, placed in a police van, and taken to the local police station before being reunited with their owners. Ms. Shepperson, speaking to the press, described the return of the goats as an 'absolute miracle.' The arrival of the caravans, the subsequent theft of the goats, and the resulting community fear have undoubtedly left a lasting mark on the area. The police investigation, the social media campaign, and the eventual recovery of the animals highlight the tenacity of the local community in response to the incident. The disruption to the peaceful nature reserve has served as a reminder of the importance of protecting these spaces and maintaining community safety. The incident also highlights the significance of social media in modern society in facilitating information sharing and coordinating recovery efforts. The experience serves as a lesson in community resilience in the face of adversity. Furthermore, the response by local authorities, including the police and the county council, indicates the important role of local government in managing public safety and addressing community concerns





