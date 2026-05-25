Transfer Rumours: Celtic Pursue Breum, O'Neill's Player, and Go Ahead Goalkeeper

The summer transfer window is gearing up at Celtic Park, with the club's interest in Danish midfielder Nicolai Breum and goalkeeper Jari De Busser from Eredivisie club Go Ahead Eagles. Additionally, the Hoops are also linked with Wolfsberger shot-stopper Nikolas Polster and Portuguese playmaker Martin O'Neill's player, who has fallen out of favour.

It's gearing up to a a very busy summer at Parkhead and the transfer rumour mill is already in overdrive. The Hoops have chased the Dane in the last two transfer windows but were unable to agree a deal with the Eredivisie club, seeing several bids for the 22-year-old thrown out last summer amid reports that Go Ahead were holding out for £6.5million.

The same source also states that the Parkhead giants have also made tentative enquiries about Go Ahead goalkeeper Jari De Busser, who is valued at around £1.25million as he enters the final year of his contract with the club. Earlier this month, Hoops were credited with an interest in Wolfsberger shot-stopper Nikolas Polster, who is desperate for a big transfer away from Austria.

The Denmark international - who could cost as much as £10million - has a whole host of suitors across Europe after catching the eye in the Premiership. The Portuguese playmaker fell out of favour following Martin O'Neill's return to the dugout, making his 20th and final appearance of the campaign as a late substitute in the dramatic Scottish Cup quarter final victory over arch rivals Rangers on penalties.

Fans have speculated that the former Benfica man could be moved on this summer but the player himself now insists he is ready to come roaring back when pre-season comes around. Writing on Instagram, he said: 'What a way to end the 25/26 season. Scottish Premiership champions and Scottish Cup winners





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Celtic Football Club Nicolai Breum Jari De Busser Wolfsberger Nikolas Polster Martin O'neill's Player Eredivisie Go Ahead Eagles Scottish Premiership Champions Scottish Cup Winners

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