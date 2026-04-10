Transgender Actress Denied Baptism by Church, Citing Gender Identity

Joann Carver, a transgender actress, was denied baptism by the Lighthouse Church in Ely, Cambridgeshire, leading to her departure and subsequent baptism at a more inclusive church. The church's refusal, based on her gender identity, sparked emotional distress and highlighted the challenges faced by transgender individuals seeking acceptance within religious communities.

Joann Carver, a 73-year-old actress known for her roles in The Bill, Holby City, and Doctors, has shared her experience of being denied baptism by the Lighthouse Church in Ely, Cambridgeshire, because she is transgender. Ms. Carver joined the church in April 2022 and requested baptism two years later, after completing a pre-baptism 'alpha' course. However, in June 2025, she was informed that she could not participate in the baptism ceremony alongside five other participants.

A week later, her partner, Hannah Davis, was allegedly told by a pastor that Ms. Carver could be baptized if she wore trousers and grew a beard. The church, when contacted by Metro, stated that they did 'not recognize the characterization of the pastoral conversation'. The couple has since joined Renew Inclusive Church in Cambridge, where Ms. Carver was baptized on October 26. She recounts that the pastor at Lighthouse Church believed she was living in sin with Ms. Davis because of her gender identity. This incident highlights a conflict between personal identity and religious doctrine within the Christian community.\The church's stance, as articulated by a spokesperson, is rooted in the belief that 'sex is biological and a good gift from God,' aligning with traditional interpretations of biblical teachings. Ms. Carver's experience has caused her considerable emotional distress, leaving her feeling hurt and ashamed. She described feeling 'inhuman' and as if she had been 'hit with a sledgehammer.' Prior to this, she shared that she knew from a young age that she was female and felt relief after coming out as transgender in Spring 2017. She legally changed her name in October of the same year and underwent hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery, further solidifying her identity as a woman. The rejection she faced from the Lighthouse Church contrasted starkly with the initial welcome she experienced, making the situation even more painful. Ms. Carver's partner, Hannah Davis, had been a member of Lighthouse Church for 21 years and supported Ms. Carver in her journey. Their experience together underscores the impact of religious beliefs on personal relationships and the challenges faced by transgender individuals in seeking acceptance within faith communities.\Following the refusal of baptism, Ms. Carver and Ms. Davis left the Lighthouse Church and found a welcoming community at Renew Inclusive Church, where Ms. Carver was baptized, an experience she described as 'fabulous.' She recounts the head pastor's concerns raised at the time of her request for baptism and the subsequent negative advice about her life. The Daily Mail contacted the Lighthouse Church for comment, and a spokesperson stated that the church welcomes everyone with love and respect but did not recognize the details of the pastoral conversation. The Church leaders stated they acted in good faith with sincere pastoral intent throughout the process. The incident highlights the complex relationship between religious institutions and the LGBTQ+ community, and raises questions about inclusivity, acceptance, and the interpretation of biblical teachings in contemporary society. The story provides a detailed account of Ms. Carver's journey and her struggle to find acceptance within a religious context. The impact on her emotional well-being is clear, highlighting the need for greater understanding and compassion within faith communities towards transgender individuals





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