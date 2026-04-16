Transgender Advocate Steps Down from Endometriosis Charity Role Amidst Controversy

Steph Richards, a prominent transgender activist, has resigned from her position as Parliamentary Engagement Officer for Endometriosis South Coast after her appointment drew criticism. Richards stated her decision was made to best serve the charity and its mission. This follows a previous resignation from a CEO role at the same organization. Richards, who also founded TransLucent, a group supporting trans and gender diverse individuals, is currently involved in legal action against the Labour Party regarding their policy on trans women attending their National Women's Conference.

Steph Richards, a 73-year-old transgender woman and human rights activist, has resigned from her newly appointed role as Parliamentary Engagement Officer for Endometriosis South Coast. Her departure comes after significant criticism following the announcement of her position last month. Richards, who also founded the advocacy group TransLucent, dedicated to supporting trans and gender diverse communities, confirmed her decision to step back from the role via social media.

The controversy surrounding Richards' appointment stemmed from objections raised by individuals critical of transgender participation in women's advocacy spaces. Critics described her selection as 'absolutely ridiculous' and 'fundamentally wrong,' even with acknowledgement of her potentially good intentions to help advocate for women. This situation is not unprecedented for Richards; she previously served as CEO of Endometriosis South Coast in 2023 but also resigned from that position following similar backlash from campaigners. In a statement released on Wednesday, Richards articulated her reasoning for stepping down: 'I would like to confirm that I have recently stepped down from my role as Parliamentary Advisor to Endometriosis South Coast. It was not a decision taken lightly, but one I believe is in the best interests of myself, the charity, and the vital work it does in supporting those living with endometriosis. I wish the organisation and everyone it serves well.' A spokesperson for Endometriosis South Coast confirmed Richards' resignation from her voluntary role as Parliamentary Advisor, expressing gratitude for her contribution and wishing her well. In her capacity as Parliamentary Engagement Officer, Richards was tasked with representing the charity's interests to Members of Parliament. Critics, including author Amanda Craig, voiced their strong opposition, likening the situation to someone of a different race attempting to speak for another racial group, emphasizing a perceived fundamental discordance. Endometriosis, a condition characterized by the growth of uterine-like tissue outside the uterus, causes chronic pain, heavy bleeding, and infertility, affecting women, as well as trans and non-binary individuals assigned female at birth, and intersex people. The charity defended Richards' initial appointment, stating that she was a volunteer appointed based on her talents and that meaningful advocacy for a condition does not necessitate personal experience with it. They highlighted this principle is applied consistently across various sectors. Concurrently, Richards has also recently resigned from her leadership role at TransLucent, citing a crowdfunding effort for a legal challenge against the Labour Party's decision to exclude trans women from their annual National Women's Conference in September as the reason. Labour has referenced a recent Supreme Court ruling for this policy, noting that trans women can still attend fringe events. Richards, who has undergone gender affirmation surgery and holds a Gender Recognition Certificate, had previously been a candidate for Women's Officer for Labour and served in a similar role for Portsmouth Constituency Labour Party from 2021 to 2024. In a subsequent statement, she outlined her future plans to collaborate more closely with Women’s Action Network Portsmouth, an organization that supports women in the city. This new focus will involve advocating for WASPI Women (Women Against State Pension Inequality) and addressing perceived injustices in the student debt system for women. Richards reiterated her commitment to inclusive advocacy: 'We actively champion meaningful inclusion for every woman, regardless of age, class, disability, neurodiversity, race, religion, sexuality, or gender identity. Our solidarity is grounded in shared struggles and a collective commitment to dismantling patriarchy. We stand firmly against divisive culture wars and attacks on minorities, rejecting polarisation, hate, and exclusion in favour of unity, inclusion, justice, equity, and compassion for all members of our diverse communities.' She emphasized that her personal characteristics are irrelevant to her professional capabilities, stating, 'My birth sex doesn't come into it - my CV does.





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