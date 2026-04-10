Transgender Darts Star Forced into Retirement by New Regulations

Noa-Lynn van Leuven, the first transgender player at the World Championships, is forced to retire from darts due to new regulations banning trans athletes from women's events. The decision by the Darts Regulation Authority has sparked controversy and highlighted the challenges faced by the trans community in sports. Despite support from some of darts' biggest names, van Leuven's future in the sport is uncertain.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven, a transgender darts star, delivered an emotional statement revealing her forced retirement from the sport following the implementation of new regulations. The Darts Regulation Authority ( DRA ) recently introduced a controversial guideline that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in women-only events. Van Leuven, who made history as the first transgender player to compete at the World Championships, expressed her distress and disappointment through social media.

She stated in a short video message that she received an email informing her of her retirement, not by her choice, but because she is no longer permitted to compete. The DRA's decision effectively excludes her from women's events, which she believes is a significant setback after years of hard work and dedication to the sport. She highlighted the effort she put in, emphasizing her commitment and respect for the game and that a single decision is enough to invalidate all of that hard work.\Van Leuven emphasized that the impact of this decision extends beyond her personal experience and represents a major blow to the trans community, especially in light of recent decisions by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She stated that it is becoming increasingly difficult for transgender people to simply exist and compete. She also stated that this is not an end for her and that she will be back to the drawing board and continue to fight. Van Leuven, who has competed on the PDC Women's Series tour since 2022 and has six event wins to her name, has been outspoken about the challenges she has faced. She has faced feeling like she was 'running into a massive concrete wall'. This situation began last year when the World Darts Federation (WDF) banned trans women from women's-only matchplay. Van Leuven had previously faced criticism from fellow players Anca Zijlstra and Aileen de Graaf, who withdrew from the Dutch national team due to their unwillingness to play alongside a transgender woman, a statement that Van Leuven found incredibly painful. Deta Hedman also withdrew from the PDC Women's Series after being drawn against Van Leuven. The situation surrounding her inclusion in the Netherlands' squad resurfaced old feelings and caused stress.\Despite the challenges, Van Leuven has received support from prominent figures in the darts world. Michael van Gerwen, a three-time world champion, described the WDF's decision to ban her as heartbreaking. He acknowledged her talent and advocated for her right to play, emphasizing the futility of ongoing arguments about the issue. In her statement, Van Leuven also referenced the IOC's recent decision to ban transgender athletes from competition. The IOC announced mandatory testing, claiming that their SRY gene test will help to protect fairness, safety, and integrity in the female category. This has caused a ripple effect across sports, with governing bodies grappling with how to balance inclusivity with the perceived fairness of competition. The ongoing debate highlights the complexities of inclusion and fairness in sports and the emotional toll on athletes who are at the center of these discussions. The future for trans athletes is uncertain, but it is clear that they are committed to fighting for their right to participate in the sports they love





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Darts Transgender Noa-Lynn Van Leuven DRA Sports Regulations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transgender women darts players no longer able to compete in women's tournaments after Darts Regulation Authority rulingNew Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) policy comes into force with immediate effect governing eligibility for womens tournaments; Noa-Lynn van Leuven has expressed dismay at the decision

Read more »

Noa-Lynn van Leuven announces she has been 'retired' by new DRA rule changeAn emotional Van Leuven addressed the situation in a video.

Read more »

Darts: Transgender women banned from women's PDC eventsThe Darts Regulation Authority bans transgender women from competing in its women's events with immediate effect.

Read more »

Elon Musk's transgender daughter recalls 'isolating' childhood spent in extreme wealth: 'Power corrupts people'Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson has shed light into being raised by the world's richest man and watching her circle grow corrupt

Read more »

First Dates star told she would not live past 16 after 'isolating condition'First Dates has returned with a brand new season, with new hopefuls looking for love

Read more »

Transgender Darts Star Noa-Lynn van Leuven Forced to Retire Following DRA BanNoa-Lynn van Leuven, the first transgender player at the World Championships, is forced into retirement due to new regulations from the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) banning trans athletes from women's events. The decision has sparked emotional reactions, raising questions of inclusion, fairness, and the future of transgender athletes in sports.

Read more »