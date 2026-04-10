Transgender Darts Star Noa-Lynn van Leuven Forced to Retire Following DRA Ban

Noa-Lynn van Leuven, the first transgender player at the World Championships, is forced into retirement due to new regulations from the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) banning trans athletes from women's events. The decision has sparked emotional reactions, raising questions of inclusion, fairness, and the future of transgender athletes in sports.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven, a transgender darts star, delivered an emotional statement revealing her forced retirement from the sport following the implementation of new regulations by the Darts Regulation Authority ( DRA ). These regulations effectively ban transgender athletes from participating in women-only events.

Van Leuven, who previously made history as the first transgender player to compete at the World Championships, expressed her distress and disappointment in a heartfelt message shared on social media, highlighting the profound impact of the decision on her career and the broader transgender community.\In her statement, Van Leuven described receiving an email informing her of her retirement, not by choice, but due to the new DRA rules. She emphasized the years of hard work and dedication she invested in the sport, expressing her frustration at being told she no longer belonged. She stated this is not just about her, but a significant blow to the transgender community, particularly in light of recent decisions by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Van Leuven lamented the increasing challenges faced by transgender people in simply existing and competing in sports. The caption accompanying her video on social media revealed her inner turmoil, the emotional distress that she was facing. She vowed that this was not the end and that she was not done fighting. Before this recent ban, Van Leuven had an impressive track record, including six event wins on the PDC Women's Series tour since 2022 and representing her country at the Four Nations Cup. During her time in darts, Van Leuven shared how she felt like she was 'running into a massive concrete wall'.\Van Leuven's journey in darts has been marked by both achievement and controversy. In the past, the World Darts Federation (WDF) banned trans women from women's-only matchplay. She faced criticism from fellow players, some of whom withdrew from competitions rather than playing against her. She also received support from prominent figures in the darts world, including Michael van Gerwen, who described the WDF's decision to ban her as heartbreaking. Van Gerwen has publicly expressed his belief that Van Leuven should be allowed to compete, emphasizing her skill and dedication to the sport. In her statement, Van Leuven also alluded to the IOC's recent move to ban transgender athletes from competition, implementing mandatory testing, including an SRY gene test, claiming this would protect fairness, safety, and integrity in the female category. The debate around transgender athletes in sports continues to be complex, raising questions about fairness, inclusion, and the evolving understanding of gender identity and athletic competition





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