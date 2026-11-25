Kerry Lemieux receives $20,000 after an arbitrator ruled the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board violated human rights by sending a letter to parents.

Kerry Lemieux has secured a financial settlement after an arbitration panel determined that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board engaged in discriminatory practices against him. The $20,000 payout follows a ruling that the board violated the Ontario Human Rights Code when it alerted parents to his presence at a local high school. This legal resolution concludes a dispute that began after Lemieux, who also uses the name Kayla Lemieux, became the subject of intense public scrutiny. The decision highlights significant failures in how the board managed privacy concerns and student safety protocols.

Arbitrator Finds Board Violated Human Rights Code

An arbitrator ruled that the school board breached its obligation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to protect Lemieux from harassment and discrimination. The central issue involved a letter sent by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board to parents in August 2023, which warned of potential media frenzies and protests. Arbitrator Mark Hart concluded in a November 19 decision that this communication directly outed Lemieux identity and reignited a media firestorm that had previously subsided. The ruling stated that the board actions were the direct cause of the renewed public attention and harassment Lemieux faced upon starting his new role.

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Letter Caused Renewed Media Firestorm

The board distributed the letter to explain increased security measures on campus following numerous bomb threats directed at the educator. However, Hart determined that the board could have explained the security upgrades without identifying Lemieux as the individual prompting those measures. The arbitrator compared the situation to a hypothetical involving domestic violence, noting it would be unthinkable to identify a staff member receiving threats from an abusive spouse. By revealing Lemieux presence in the letter, the board effectively stripped him of the privacy he had sought after his previous viral incident.

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Lemieux Presented as Male for Fresh Start

Lemieux initially went viral four years ago when he attended Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario wearing prosthetic breasts and a blonde wig. After being hired at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, he chose to present himself as male to preserve his privacy and ensure a quiet life for his students. He arrived at work in September 2023 wearing men clothing and sporting stubble, hoping to leave the previous controversy behind. Despite this effort, he was immediately confronted by photographers and reporters outside the school, a reaction the arbitrator linked directly to the board notification.

OSSTF Grievance Led to Final Settlement

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation filed a grievance against the school board in September 2023, alleging discrimination based on the board handling of the situation. The union sought $75,000 in damages on behalf of Lemieux, arguing that the board failed to protect him from hateful emails and troubling voice messages. While the board established a crisis response team to manage safety concerns, the arbitrator found these measures did not excuse the violation of human rights codes. The final settlement of $20,000 reflects the specific harms found to have been caused by the board communication strategy.