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Transgender people should not be asked what sex they are when using toilets in public according to long-awaited rules delayed guidance by the equalities watchdog says it is 'unlikely to be either practical or appropriate' to challenge people if they should be using the gents' or the ladies' in places such as supermarkets or cinemas It says signs and websites should be used to tell people that a service is single-sex and that people can be asked if they are eligible to use it if there is 'clear evidence' that men are trying to access female-only areas But the Equality and Human Rights Commission's new Code of Practice updated in the wake of the landmark Supreme Court ruling on single-sex spaces warns it is 'not always possible to be sure of a person's sex from their appearance' and no official documents such as passports or driving licences provide 'reliable evidence'.

And it states 'It is unlikely to be either practical or appropriate to approach any particular individual to make enquiries about their sex in relation to facilities such as toilets which are incidental to the primary service





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Transgender Sex Toilets Public Equalities Code Of Practice Supreme Court Single-Sex Spaces Single-Sex Toilets Dignity Dress Code Men's Rights Equal Rights

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